TLMT’s Monthly Mixed-Tape | April 2021

Amerik feat. Travi the Native – Ivory
Amerik and Travi the Native on the atmospheric synth-pop banger ‘Ivory’, an immersive swing for the fences track with a wide open sense of scale and scope.
The title-track from Seba Safe’s delicate new E.P, ‘Map Runner’ has a softly set sense of subtle songwriting surrounded by a deeply conveyed indie-folk sound.
A deftly woven slice ofslow-burn R&B, Darcy Faith’s new single ‘Bubbles’ has a defined abstracted beat that lies perfectly behind’s Faith’s soulful vocal.
Contorting, abstracting and compelling, Alyxis’ ‘Rush’ melds and blends a myriad of sounds into a vivid beat that rests powerfully behind a hushed vocal.
Post-Party return with their impactful new single ‘Wasting Time’, jangled, jolting offering that hits big when each full-scale chorus.
Sonically striking, Alice LA takes no prisoners with the powerful ’21st Century Woman’. Alive with lush beats, quick-snap production and a scene stealing vocal, this a track not to be ignored.
Instantly engrossing, the warped electro alt-pop of DYVR’s ‘Holding Back’ has an undeniable dramatic edge pulled into sharp focus by a brilliant central performance from DYVR.
Mom + The Rebels – Down by the River
Unreleting in its pop charm, the quick-draw melodies, intricate musicianship and melded vocals on Mom + the Rebels’ ‘Down by the River’ are undeniable.
Sinéad O’Brien returns with the contorted wordplay and frayed jangled jolt of ‘Kid Stuff’. A brilliantly abstracted meld of post-punk and poetry, the song has a dynamic intensity matched by O’Brien’s scene stealing performance.
The delicate air of ‘Martha’ finds Maria Kelly returning with her subtle songwriting surrounded in gentle backdrop of indie-folk ambience and brought to the fore via Kelly’s slow-burn, introspective vocals. All which makes for a welcome comeback from the artist.
Sonically twisting alt-pop from Elkin, ‘Tuesday’ finds the duo delivering a highly-stylised track wrapped in electro production and textured by harmonies that blend with the song’s stylistic milieu.
milk. feat. Search Party Animal – 2
Obscured and engrossing, Milk and Search Party Animal combine forces on the gritty electronic track ‘2’. Blending the pairs singular characteristics into one working soundscape, this single makes for a compelling gem that brings new sounds with each listen.
1000 Beats feat. Alex Tierney – For You & I
Set to a hazy, augmented, pulsing beat, 1000 Beasts and Alex Tierney’s ‘For You & I’ is a lush offering alive with vivid colours, melodies and rhythms.
Deeply textured indie-folk fade and sways into focus on the stunning new single ‘Saltwater Song’ from Nicha. A captivating, twisting and turning track, Nicha’s dynamic performance builds throughout to great effect.
Katie Kim & Sean Mac Erlaine – Empire One
Katie Kim & Sean Mac Erlaine delve into the depth of deep dark soundscapes on the imposing ‘Empire One’, a song filled with distant atmospherics and long shadows that wrap around Kim’s isolating vocal.
A large-scale rumbling sound comes from Forty Foot’s ‘Zeros’, set against a unrelenting grunge wall of guitars the single meets it ambition with a sound to match.
Alive with sounds that pop and click in and out of focus, ‘Fabric’ gives us a vivid, textured glimpse into Fears’ forthcoming album Oíche that is all about motion.
KK Lewis’ ‘First Bus Home’ that delves into an inviting slow-burn alt-pop sound that sways back and forth gently around Lewis soulful vocal.
An expansive music comes to the fore in Xona’s deeply woven new single ‘Waiting’. Set against a large-scale sense of depth, Xona’s vocal takes centre stage as the track rises and falls with lasting hooks and beats.
Sarah Michelle – For All The Things Lost
A beautifully set instrumental soaked in atmosphere, intricacy and reverb, the multi-layered tapestry off obscured sounds found in Sarah Michelle’s ‘For All The Things Lost’ is a joy to delve into.
Silent Ghost – Outpatient Fantasy
Surround in a fragility that sprawls across the intimate core of Silent Ghost’s ‘Outpatient Fantasy’, the sound and production match the songwriting and performance perfectly.
Elkae – Girls Like You Like Me
A lush offering from Elkae, ‘Girls Like You Like Me’ shimmers from start to finish with a defined production that switches hooks, beats and melodies in the blink of an eye.
Sun Collective ft. Gemma Doherty – Ogham Scars
An intricate music comes flowing out from Sun Collective’s ‘Ogham Scars’. Featuring Gemma Doherty, the track creates and builds a soundscape that reaches far into the textural backdrop of the music.
Ra Gerra’s sophomore release ‘Pressure’ contorts with ominous electronic sounds that rest with tonal restlessness beneath a bristling delivery of interlocking wordplay that melds thematically and sonically with the beat.
A restless music comes bursting forth on Orla Gartland’s fast-paced new single ‘Zombie!’, conveying the need to outwardly express repressed emotions the song finds Gartland delivering a powerhouse performance that captures the meaning.
A hazy blend of alternative hip-hop, far-reaching vocals textures and jazz-infused overtones Ugolino’s ‘Early Hours’ makes for a compelling music that has real weight to it.
A soaring vocal performance takes centre stage on Sorcha Fahy’s epically set single ‘No Sleep’. A dynamically charged sound builds around Fahy throughout, making for an ambitious and enchanting music.
Joshua Burnside – Higher Places
The title-track from Joshua Burnside’s forthcoming Higher Places, the handcrafted harmonies, warm indie-folk and compelling core of Burnside’s latest offering result in an engrossing glimpse into its parent album.
Raw, bare-boned and exposed. Nothing is held back or hidden on Strange Boy’s striking new single ‘Waiting’. Honest in every way possible.
A serene slice of alt-pop from Lydia Ford, ‘Feel It For You’ is a vibrant, richly coloured offering from the artist built around a strong backdrop of hooks and beats.
The Altered Hours – All Amnesia
The Altered Hours have made their return with the darkly contorting sound of ‘All Amnesia’, a track twists and turns with the band’s dynamically mood-driven backbone.
Providing our first glimpse into Villagers’ forthcoming Fever Dreams, ‘The First Day’ takes a warping sonic tone to begin with before opening out into an expansive array of colourful musical textures wrapped around Conor O’Brien’s intimate songwriting.
Built on a jagged foundation, featuring a sample of Girl Band’s ‘Going Norway, Kojaque delivers his most biting, spikes work to date with the grizzled sound of ‘Town’s Dead’.
Set against a back drop of rising electronic pops and clicks, the forward-motion of Banyah’s ‘Black Fires’ takes on a multi-textured soundscape that evolves with each passing beat.
Creating a laid-back serene core, NEOMADiC’s ‘Waves’ featuring Shiv melds a lush production with slick wordplay and soulful vocals that blend perfectly.
Intricate in its design and slick in its stylisation, the rich sonic milieu of Kestine’s ‘Melanie’ makes for a engrossing tapestry of sound brought to the fore by Kestine’s pin-point lyricism.
The title-track from Smoothboi Ezra’s upcoming E.P, ‘Stuck’ is a heart-on-sleeve offering that finds its centre around the songwriter’s to the bone honesty and a fragile production.
Toy Girl’s highly-stylised music takes on a tranquil form with the deeply-set sound of ‘Water’. Awash with far-reaching textures, rising beat, and soaring vocal performance, this track is as expansive as its ambition.
Joyously lush, the hazy indie-pop of ‘Push Pull’ makes for a captivating release from Varley. Alive with intertwined melodies, jolting rhythms and enchanting vocals the song deserves instant replays.
David Keenan – Peter O’Toole’s Drinking Stories
Kaleidoscopic in its form, dreamlike in its shape and abstract in its temper, David Keenan bustling comeback single ‘Peter O’Toole’s Drinking Stories’ finds the artists weaving his twisting prose around a bombastic sound.
Chloë Agnew, Zapho, Senita, Toshín and Gemma Bradley combine forces on the X Collective banger of a single ‘WB’. Bursting out of the speakers with a vivid spectrum of genre blending stylistics, the vocal inter-play at its core makes for a totally vibrant music.
A gentle, warm tone comes from Peter Doran’s new single ‘Voices’. Relying on Doran’s songwriting and vocals, the song convey’s a lot with intimate sonic palette.
The opening track from America’s brand new E.P. Bouquet, ‘Linen’ has a gorgeous depth of field and mood to it that pulls the listener further and further into the waves of atmospherics that form the songs’ undercurrent.
Rehumanise creates a heavy array of sound on his latest release ‘We Are Strong’. Set against a wall of interlocking beats and soundscapes, the music has an all-encompassing feel to it.
ReTwin Diver return with ominous brooding post-punk of their new single ‘Sweet Sick’. Persistent and relentless in its growled, stark sound, the band’s angular music comes to the fore with the duo’s latest offering.
How I Became A Wave – Fading Out
Wrapped around a stark sense of repose, the gently set sound of How I Became A Wave’s debut single ‘Fading Out’ builds a world of its own making from an organic foundation of songwriting.
Cat Dowling makes her return with the jolting indie sound of ‘Trouble’. A song with a twist in its tail, Dowling latest offering builds to a brooding finale of intertwined guitars, distant vocals, and crashing drums.
RVSTLESS delivers a lush abstraction of funk with the rolling sound of ‘Wanna Be Free’. Set to a sonically warping production, this track as an irresistible sense of forward motion.
Ódú makes her return with the highly-stylised single ‘Men Like Me’. A mulit-layered sound comes flowing from the track, making for a compelling slice of pin-point pop songwriting.
Dani Larkin – The Red (Maca’s Return)
Our third glimpse into Dani Larkin’s Notes For A Maiden Warrior, ‘The Red (Maca’s Return)’ has entangled, twisting folk sound as Larkin’s darkly lit performance draws the listener further through the central narrative.
Soda Blonde – In The Heat Of The Night
The neon-buzzing soundscape of Soda Blonde’s latest single ‘In The Heat of the Night’ finds the group melding their slick alt-pop sound into a deep, mood-driven song that has a real sense of place.
Endlessly stylish, Jehnova x lox’s ‘Ressa’ is a instantly attention grabbing melting pot of sounds that finds its centre around an unrelenting lyrical flow that rest confidently above the deep beat.
A deeply layered music lies at the core of Sven’s ‘Frustration’ that wraps itself around the artist engrossing vocal performance melding both into a powerful overall sound.
Lost In Your Mind – Death Rattle
Set to a hypnotic grizzled sound, the rumbling ‘Death Rattle’ finds Lost In Your Mind working with contrasting elements to create a track that packs a punch.
Big love’s debut ‘Lily’ is a song wrapped and woven from threads of atmospheric indie-folk, soulful vocal performances and rising musical elements. All in all, a truly captivating introduction.
Pretty Happy’s collision of sound rattles into focus on their new single ‘Sea Sea Sea’, as the group’s angular, offset style pushes and pulls within itself to create a striking singular music.
A take-no-prisoners styled track, Melanin Tee’s brand new single ‘Who’s She’ is the type of song that doesn’t just grab your attention it demands it.
Alive with creativity, Viscose’s vivid new single ‘Been There’ has a real feel inventiveness and vibrant artistry to it as the song build itself around a layered, pulsating electro core.
Loah portrays a powerful interpretation of poet Eva Gore-Booth’s work ‘The Body To The Soul’. Set against a slight, intimate backdrop of glistened piano, Loah’s emotively charged vocal conveys the beauty behind the word perfectly.
Sonically affected and stylised, Rushes harmony-driven ‘Wide Eyed’ makes for a multi-textured listen that makes use of a bold production to create a sound that is individualistic and new.
Set against a jangled alt-country backdrop, Lorraine Nash’s ‘Sing With Her’ bursts from the speakers via melding of strong songwriting and performance from Nash as she puts the same power behind the lyrics into the music.
The Crayon Set – Don’t Step Back
Taken from the Crayon Set’s forthcoming album Downer Disco, ‘Don’t Step Back’ takes on a interlocking rhythmical shape as the band delivers a pulsing dreamlike music.
Awash with textural brilliance, the shimmering pop form of Franki’s latest single has a glistening aesthetic to it that covers a spectrum of hooks and beats.
