TLMT’s The Week Featuring New Music By Sinead O’Brien, Maria Kelly, Elkin, Katie Kim & more

Sinéad O’Brien returns with the contorted wordplay and frayed jangled jolt of ‘Kid Stuff’. A brilliantly abstracted meld of post-punk and poetry, the song has a dynamic intensity matched by O’Brien’s scene stealing performance.
The delicate air of ‘Martha’ finds Maria Kelly returning with her subtle songwriting surrounded in gentle backdrop of indie-folk ambience and brought to the fore via Kelly’s slow-burn, introspective vocals. All which makes for a welcome comeback from the artist.
Sonically twisting alt-pop from Elkin, ‘Tuesday’ finds the duo delivering a highly-stylised track wrapped in electro production and textured by harmonies that blend with the song’s stylistic milieu.
milk. feat. Search Party Animal – 2
Obscured and engrossing, Milk and Search Party Animal combine forces on the gritty electronic track ‘2’. Blending the pairs singular characteristics into one working soundscape, this single makes for a compelling gem that brings new sounds with each listen.
1000 Beats feat. Alex Tierney – For You & I
Set to a hazy, augmented, pulsing beat, 1000 Beasts and Alex Tierney’s ‘For You & I’ is a lush offering alive with vivid colours, melodies and rhythms.
Deeply textured indie-folk fade and sways into focus on the stunning new single ‘Saltwater Song’ from Nicha. A captivating, twisting and turning track, Nicha’s dynamic performance builds throughout to great effect.
Katie Kim & Sean Mac Erlaine – Empire One
Katie Kim & Sean Mac Erlaine delve into the depth of deep dark soundscapes on the imposing ‘Empire One’, a song filled with distant atmospherics and long shadows that wrap around Kim’s isolating vocal.
A large-scale rumbling sound comes from Forty Foot’s ‘Zeros’, set against a unrelenting grunge wall of guitars the single meets it ambition with a sound to match.
