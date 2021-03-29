For Those I Love announces Olympia Theatre show

Hot on the heels of his groundbreaking self-titled debut album being released (read The Last Mixed Tape’s full review – here), For Those I Love has announced his biggest headline show to date with a night at Olympia Theatre in Dublin on October 1st, 2021.

Featuring the singles ‘Top Scheme’, ‘I Have A Love’, and ‘Birthday / The Pain’, For Those I Love has been great Ed with considerable critical acclaim and is an early contender for album of the year.

TICKETS FROM €23 ON SALE THURSDAY 1 APRIL 2021 AT 9AM FROM TICKETMASTER.IE



LIMITED TICKET + ALBUM PRESALE BUNDLE AVAILABLE AT TICKETMASTER.IE FRO 9AM TUESDAY 30TH MARCH FOR 48 HOURS



DOORS 7PM