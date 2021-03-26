TLMT’s The Week Featuring New Music By Saint Sister, Halli, Soda Blonde, Cat & more

Saint Sister add a shimmering serene synth-pop flourish to their music with the dreamlike air of ‘Karaoke Song’, taken from the duo’s forthcoming album Where I Should End. The track marks the addition a bold stylistic thread to their sound.
The buzzsaw beat of ‘New Friend’ takes on a contorting sonic shape as Æ Mak returns with a warping, melting and twisting track filled with surrealist tones, curiosities and textures.
The debut offering from alt-pop artist Cat, ‘Slipping’, takes shape via a slow-burn, contorting sound that forms an evolving undercurrent beneath a deeply layered foreground of captivating vocals.
Lucy Gaffney – Star Sign Lover
Blending a jangled haze with aery indie, Lucy Gaffney’s spacous new single ‘Star Sign Lover’ has a widescreen sound that subtly evolves around Gaffney’s compelling lead vocal.
Inspired by David Fincher’s classic thriller Zodiac, Was Man’s ‘The Zodiac Speaking’ is an expressionistic slice of songwriting focusing on the artists voice and multi-layered storytelling, all of which plays above a glistened indie-folk sound.
For Those I Love – To Have You
Taken from For Those I Love’s groundbreaking self-titled album (read TLMT’s full review – here), ‘To Have You’ captures the records, and the indeed the artists, vital impassioned tone with a music that matches the weight of every word.
The title-track of Soda Blonde’s upcoming debut album, ‘Small Talk’ takes on a wide-open cinematic scale as the band deliver a music soaked in deep synth-pop atmospherics and pulled into focus via a enthralling vocal performance.
A deeply textured melding of abstract minimalist-pop surrounds the instantly imagination capturing new single from Halli, ‘Your Love (My Way)’. This latest offering from Halli once again makes the case for the artist rising prominence.
Jagged, angular edges punctuate Havvk’s latest single ‘No Patience’ as the band create a whirlwind sound that builds in tension and dynamism.
The title-track and finale of NewDad’s incendiary new E.P, ‘Waves’ finds the band honing their spikey alt-rock into sprawling, slow-burn dreampop territory.
Closing out a trio of striking alt-pop singles, Rooue’s ‘Bad Blood’ finds the duo weaving their lush harmony rich music around a warping production that moves around vocals in kind.
Closing out Conor Scott’s brand new E.P. Life Now, ‘Need’ is built within a delicate milieu and puhes out via Scott’s centre-stage taking vocal resulting in a suitably strong end to the record.
A vivid, vibrant and refreshing electro-pop offering from emerging songwriter Riley Holland, ‘Say It First’ is an ambitious track that introduces us to an artist with a lot of promise.
The Clockworks – Feels So Real
Propellant indie with a defined backbone, the Clockworks new single ‘Feels So Real’ clicks into place via an unrelenting undercurrent, building guitars and pin-point vocals.
Set beneath a tide of heavy atmospherics, the weighty dersert-blues sound of ‘One of Us’ finds alt-rock artist Dunx casting a long foreboding sonic shadow within a song that tumbles and rolls with dynamism.
Set to a serene. folk backdrop, the gentle air, lush harmonies and intimate tone of NÍV’s ‘Home’ make for an inviting listen that pulls you into its hushed soundscape.
Ghostking Is Dead – I Don’t Need Help
Sonically warped and twisted, Ghostking is Dead casts a flurry of stylistic flourishes across his new single ‘I Don’t Need Help’.
Travi the Native – Love Doesn’t Stand A Chance
Travi the Native blends a milieu of contrasting textures around his dreamy alt-pop music. On ‘Love Doesn’t Stand A Chance’, these obscured edges wash in, out and around a beautifully set core.
Sun Collective feat. Lisa Hannigan & I Have A Tribe – Wild
What a treat this is to listen to. Deftly woven elements work their way around one another within Sun Collective’s gorgeous new single ‘Wild’ featuring Lisa Hannigan and I Have A Tribe.
Cronin returns with the swing for the fences crowing and indie of ‘Bank Of Love’. Filled with a big-music ambition, the retro-pop foundation, intricate songwriting and full-bodied vocals make for an attention grabbing listen.
A melting pot of style and sound, Cussen’s genre melting single ‘Reignite’ twists and turns in the blink of an eye.
Akilo feat. Sylk – Going Nowhere
The debut track from Akilo featuring electro duo Sylk, ‘Going Nowhere’ is a ambient tinged atmospheric-electronic offering built from mood and patience.
Peter Doran feat. Haley Heynderickx – Blue Mountains
Peter Doran and Haley Heynderickx weave a wonderfully gentle slice of folk with their duet ‘Blue Mountains’. Simply a joy to listen to.
Texturally led and atmospherically deep, the softly conveyed scope of Brí’s new single ‘More Than’, crackles with emotively driven music and wordplay.
0 comments on “TLMT’s The Week Featuring New Music By Saint Sister, Halli, Soda Blonde, Cat & more”