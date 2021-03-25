Listen News

Premiere | Dunx casts a long foreboding sonic shadow with 'One Of Us'

Check out TLMT's exclusive premiere of 'One of Us' by Dunx

by Stephen White
Set beneath a tide of heavy atmospherics, the weighty dersert-blues sound of ‘One of Us’ finds alt-rock artist Dunx casting a long foreboding sonic shadow within a song that tumbles and rolls with dynamism.

Cut from gritty guitars, rumbling drum beats and a brooding crooning vocal, ‘One of Us’ slithers from the speakers with an ominous tone and captivating mood.

One Of Us by Dunx is out on Friday, March 26th.

