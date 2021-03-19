News Playlists

TLMT’s The Week Featuring New Music By Inhaler, New Pagans, Sen & more

TLMT adds to its Weekly Spotify playlist with new music from the past week in Irish music.

by Stephen White
Comments 0

New Pagans – Lily Yeats

Taken from New Pagans seminal debut album The Seed, The Vessel, The Root and All (out today – read TLMT’s review here), ‘Lily Yeats’ is a highlight in a record full of them and conveys the jagged melding of music and meaning that permeates throughout.

Inhaler – Cheer Up Baby

One of Ireland’s most exciting bands, Inhaler make their presence felt with the fiery new single ‘Cheer Up Baby’. A tour de force track that reenforces the group’s fully-realised ambitious sound.

Twin Diver – Television

Twin Diver’s angular post-punk sound bustles from the duo brand new single ‘Television’. A jolting and tense affair, the single has a brooding undercurrent that rises with each passing second.

Senu feat. Jamel Franklin – S3

A scatter-shot beat flows form Senu’s latest offering ‘S3’. Formed around a contorting, warping backdrop, Jamel Franklin dominates the foreground with a performance as hard-hitting as the music.

Seba Safe – Lamont Lament

Pulsing yet serene, the contrasting indie-folk bedrock of Sea Safe’s hushed new single ‘Lamont Lament’ casts itself across an atmospherically set core sound.

Chasing Abbey – Defeated

Chasing Abbey return with the vivid buzz of ‘Defeated’. Almost effortless in its hook-based vibrancy, the instantly attention grabbing melding of melody and beat is a compelling one.

Clannad feat. Denise Chaila – In A Lifetime (live)

In a live reimagining of Clannad classic 1985 duet with Bono ‘In A Lifetime’, Denise Chaila cuts a haunting presence within the ethereal drama of Clannad’s music, creating a truly breath-taking collaboration.

VJ Jaxson – Call of Faith

A raucous, rich multi-layered, genre blending music comes bustling out of the speakers on VJ Jaxson’s ‘Call of Faith’, featuring a emotioanlly turbulent and raw vocal from the artist.

May Rosa – Ceasefire Baby

An emotionally wrought new single form May Rosa, inspired by the late Lyra McKee’s article Suicide of the Ceasefire Babies, ‘Ceasefire Baby’ is a song filled with layered moods and tones beneath a powerful vocal.

Susie Blue – May God Forgive You

Closing out Susie Blue’s latest E.P. Boys Boys Boys, ‘May God Forgive You’ finds the songwriting moving into more ambitious indie territory, introducing flourishes of synth and big swing for the fences choruses into the fray.

Follow TLMT’s Irish Mixed-Tape Spotify Playlist

Spotify

0 comments on “TLMT’s The Week Featuring New Music By Inhaler, New Pagans, Sen & more

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: