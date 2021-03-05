TLMT’s The Week Featuring New Music By Narolane, Kojaque, Babylamb & more

Conchúr White – Vocation Vacation
Set to an intricate slow-burn indie sound, Conchúr White’s ‘Vocation Vacation’ plays across a darkly lit production and is brought into focus by White’s intensely portrayed vocal.
Taken from Laura Elizabeth Hughes’ stunning new E.P. We, Myself, I, ‘Two’ is a softly set piano ballad that finds it centre in the captivating and emotionally weaved songwriting and vocals.
Closing out Somebody’s Child brand new E.P. Hope, Amongst Other Things, ‘Brother’ growls with an intense rhythm and brooding production, all which surrounds a powerful vocal performance.
Ailbhe Reddy feat. Sacred Animals – City Unfolds
Ailbhe Reddy makes her return with the heavy atmosphere of ‘City Unfolds’ featuring Sacred Animals. Cast within a strong depth of field, the track marks a bold stylistic shift in sound for Reddy.
Denise Chaila, GodKnows & Murli meld their singular sounds and voices into the seismic new single ‘Water’. Alive with rhythm, harmony and wordplay, the track is compelling from start to finish.
Effortlessly engrossing, the raw lyricism of Kojaque’s ‘No Hands’ finds introspection and observation in its beats, words, and central performance.
A dynamically charged offering, Manamon’s texturally weighty ‘In A Frame’ comes alive with angular guitar work, sharp edged beats and contrasting vocals that meld together to create a large-scale indie sound.
A short, sharp, shock but no less vibrant offering from Why-Axis, ‘Shoulders’ makes for an instantly striking listen as both the artist and the music shine bright.
A gentle, harmony-led closing title-track from Lauren Bird’s new E.P. The Farewell, the handmade folk sound and heart-on-sleeve songwriting of ‘Farewell’ is an inviting listen.
Joyously vivid, Babylamb swing for the fences with the bubble-gum sound of ‘Mister Magic’, delivering a lush electro-pop song alive with hooks and beats.
Tolü Makay’s ‘Used To Be’ isa raw, down-to-the-bone return from the artist made all the more powerful by Makay’s vocal which stands out strongly throughout.
