Denise Chaila ‘Go Bravely’ wins the RTÉ Choice Music Prize Album of the Year 2020

Denise Chaila RTE Choice Music Prize Album of the Year 2020 Nominee at Windmill Lane Recording Studios

Denise Chaila Go Bravely has been announced as the RTÉ Choice Music Prize Album of the Year 2020 today as part of a special ceremony on RTÉ 2FM in a special Tracy Clifford Show. The album bested a host of records to be announced the winner. See full list of nominees below.

RTÉ CHOICE MUSIC PRIZE IRISH ALBUM OF THE YEAR 2020 – RESULTS



Bitch Falcon – Staring at Clocks (Small Pond Recordings)

Denise Chaila – Go Bravely (narolane) – WINNER

Fontaines D.C. – A Hero’s Death (Partisan Records)

JyellowL – 2020 DIvision (JyellowL Records)

Róisín Murphy – Róisín Machine (Loaded Records)

Nealo – All The Leaves Are Falling (2020 Nealo)

Pillow Queens – In Waiting (Pillow Queens Records)

Ailbhe Reddy – Personal History (Friends of the Family)

Niamh Regan – Hemet (The Black Gate Label)

Silverbacks – Fad (Central Tones)

A special RTÉ Choice Music Prize highlights programme will be broadcast on RTÉ2 television next week.

For more information on the RTE Choice Music Prize Album of the Year 2020 visit choicemusicprize.ie.