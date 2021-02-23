Q&A | Moon Looks On

“I think it’s a pretty upbeat tune, which is nice for me because I have loads of dark as f__k tunes in my repertoire!” – Moon Looks On

What’s the last song you listened to?

“Where do my Bluebird Fly” by The Tallest Man on Earth. I love this tune and love his music. I went to see him play once in the Iveagh Gardens and he was really amazing, his fingerpicking is phenomenal.

What artist or album has gotten you through lockdown the most?

I’ve listened to a lot of Kris Drever. He’s a Scottish folk musician from the Orkney Isles.

What’s influencing your music right now?

The water and the mountains that surround me here in Sligo. I’m really spending a lot of time on my own these days (well, me and my cat Oscar) and I’m enjoying cycling, swimming and surfing – really just wandering the mountains in my area. Sligo is an amazing place that I didn’t truly appreciate for a long time.

Tell us about your new single, Carry You Carry Me. How was it written and recorded?

This song was written as a real fingerpicking vibe in open d tuning and I recorded it in Windmill Lane Studios with the band. It was recorded mixed and produced by Niall McMonagle and also features Ken Haughton from Windmill Lane as a guest musician on added electric guitars.

What do you hope people take away from listening to the song?

I hope people like the vibe and take some hope & happiness from the song. I think it’s a pretty upbeat tune, which is nice for me because I have loads of dark as f__k tunes in my repertoire!

Carry You, Carry Me by Moon Looks On is out now.