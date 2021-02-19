TLMT’s The Week Featuring New Music By Havvk, New Pagans, Fya Fox, Greywind & more

A mood-driven slice of slow-burn alt-pop, Fya Fox comes into her own with the brooding feel of ‘Body’, as the artist creates a sound that has effortlessly captivating energy to it.
Providing a further glimpse into New Pagans’ forthcoming debut The Seed, The Vessel, The Roots And All, ‘Harbour’ contains the group’s unrelenting visceral sound within a track that is uncompromising and propellant.
Havvk makes their return with the restless buzzsaw sound of ‘Home’. Taken from the band’s forthcoming sophomore album, the angular dynamic music of comeback single is a striking sign of things to come.
Pixie Cut Rhythm Orchestra – I Didn’t Love You When I Said I Did and I Don’t Now
Pixie Cut Rhythm Orchestra deliver a spikey alt-rock sound with ‘I Didn’t Love You When I Said I Did and I Don’t Now’. Blasting through a haze of jangle guitar, the bristling music is pulled into focus by a powerful vocal.
J Smith feat. Nnic – I’m Sorry
Set to a slow-burn pulse, J Smiths’ ‘I’m Sorry’, which features a guest vocal from Nnic, is a lush offering where the subtle musicality of the track deftly melds with gentle songwriting.
A sonically rich offering from Ward, ‘In Two Minds’ melds a myriad of sounds into one slick milieu that has an endlessly smooth vibe to it.
Soaked in atmosphere, Greywind’s ‘Am I Asleep?’ has a multi-layered depth of field that finds the duo blending their alt-rock foundations with a texturally rich backdrop.
Centred around a spiky, growled indie sound, Happyalone’s ‘Let’s Run Away’ takes on a turbulent sound that plays with the gritty production and hooky choruses.
Taken from Christian Cohle new album Holy Trouble, released today and reviewed by TLMT – here, ‘Ghost’ captures the dynamic twist and turns at the core of Cohle’s truly impressive debut.
A bold harmonically layered music occupies Vale’s ‘All Rise’. Awash with reverberant soundscapes, this track has an instantly unique sense of individuality.
Moon Looks On – Carry You, Carry Me
A full-bodied folk offering from Moon Looks On, ‘Carry You, Carry Me’ has a handmade intimacy that is hard to ignore as the songwriting and overall sound meld within an inviting track.
Sun.Set.Ships have returned with the deeply set indietronic ‘Truth’. The trio’s comeback single is emotionally tense and cast across a production with a real sense of weight.
Opening A.Smyth’s debut record Last Animals (read TLMT’s full review – here), ‘Rain Boys’ sets the scene for an album with a strong sonic and thematic undercurrent.
0 comments on “TLMT’s The Week Featuring New Music By Havvk, New Pagans, Fya Fox, Greywind & more”