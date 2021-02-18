News Watch

Premiere | Watch Pastiche’s vivid new video for ‘Heaven’

Check out The Last Mixed Tape's exclusive premiere of Pastiche's new music video for 'Pastiche'

by Stephen White
Comments 0

Up and coming pop artist Pastiche delivers an equally vivid new video for her latest single ‘Heaven’. A powerful, pin-point pop offering, the track’s highly-stylised milieu is portrayed visually and further establishes Pastiche as a rising prospect on the scene.

A compelling single from Pastiche, ‘Heaven’ makes for a striking first introduction to an artist and it will be interesting to see what comes next.

Heaven by Pastiche is out now.

0 comments on “Premiere | Watch Pastiche’s vivid new video for ‘Heaven’

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: