Premiere | Watch Pastiche’s vivid new video for ‘Heaven’

Up and coming pop artist Pastiche delivers an equally vivid new video for her latest single ‘Heaven’. A powerful, pin-point pop offering, the track’s highly-stylised milieu is portrayed visually and further establishes Pastiche as a rising prospect on the scene.

A compelling single from Pastiche, ‘Heaven’ makes for a striking first introduction to an artist and it will be interesting to see what comes next.

Heaven by Pastiche is out now.