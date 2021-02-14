White_Mice
TLMT Podcast – Sinéad White

Songwriter Sinéad White talks to Sara and Steve in this week's episode.

by Stephen White
In this latest episode of The Last Mixed Tape Podcast, Sara and Steve talk to songwriter Sinéad White about her recent singles The World Stops Spinning and Giant Spiders, the change in her sound and the songwriting process. Check out Sinéad’s music on Spotify. Photo credit: Andrea Guetti.

For this episode’s featured artist Steve and Sara discuss the brand Things That Don’t Exist, the brand new E.P. from noir indie-pop artist Kynsy, one of the countries most exciting prospects in 2021.

Also, Sara and Steve talk about Ignorance the latest album from the Weather Station and the music of rising hip-hop artist Denise Chaila.

