Q&A | World’s First Cinema

What’s the last song you listened to?

Roses – The Band CAMINO. Been a fan of these chaps for a long time now. Love the melodies in this song.

What artist or album has gotten you through lockdown the most?

There is for sure a handful of artists and records that I’ve personally been listening to a lot over the course of the lockdown but just to pull one from the list…

Kasbo – The Making Of A Paracosm.

This album is so insanely good. I’ve always been a big fan of Kasbo and his production but this record took it to the next level. The songs are so rich and cinematic and emotional. He blends electronic with organic production in such a beautiful way. Makes you feel like you’re in a cabin on top of a mountain and its snowing or something. Can’t recommend enough.

What’s influencing your music right now?

Personally I’m massively influenced by film & TV. I’m somewhat of a cinephile and I love getting wrapped up in the world of a movie and then feeling the themes or emotions get translated in music I’m working on. Naturally there are heaps of amazing music that influences me everyday also from pop/rock to EDM.

What do you hope people take away from listening to the record?

The songs on this EP came together in a really organic way. Myself and John had originally got together to write music for sync but once these songs started coming out of these sessions we just felt like they were really special and we were having so much making them we wanted to stand behind them and build it into a project.

The hope with this EP is to give people an introduction to the project and the overall tone and atmosphere of the band. We wanted these songs to be the melting point of cinematic scoring and pop/rock bangers. It’s a small target to hit and somewhat of a niche angle but it’s just how we have the most fun.

Our next release is taking what we have started with the Rituals EP to a whole new elaborate level and we can’t wait to share.

Rituals by World’s First Cinema is out now.