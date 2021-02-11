Q&A | Aeons talk to TLMT

What’s the last song you listened to?

Erin: Enjoy the Silence by Depeche Mode



Luke: Outkast – Spottieoddiedopalicious

Aidan: 30/70 – Steady Hazin

Jamie: Cross Contamination – Book of Black Earth

What artist or album has gotten you through lockdown the most?

Erin: Sticky Fingers – Land of Pleasure



Luke: Steely Dan’s Aja or Hemlock Ernst’s Back at the house



Aidan: The Skints – Live, Breathe, Build, Believe



Jamie: Code Orange – Underneath

What’s influencing your music right now?



I guess it’s hard to source influence and motivation to create music throughout such uncertain times. However, knowing that there will soon be light at the end of the tunnel is encouraging. We’re always playing our instruments and creating, sending on ideas to each other and keeping the spark alive. With gigs of course being extremely quiet, we’ve taken advantage of this time to create more material.

You’ll be releasing your new single Smile this month. Tell us about the writing/recording of the track.

In terms of the writing process of Smile, the riff was initially brought to the practice room by Luke. We saw quality in the groove and in turn accompanied it with keys, a tasty bassline, and of course vocals from Erin. The song takes inspiration from many genres and we hope that comes across. We recorded Smile in late 2019 with our good friend Ashley Irwin of Inca Road studios in Lisburn over the course of a weekend.

What do you hope people will take away from listening to the record?



Smile has been a firm favourite when playing live and it’s been in the back burner for a release ever since. We hope when listeners hear Smile, it gives them a taste of who we are as a band and what we are all about. It’s an invitation into our world as a band and who we are as individuals.

Smile by Aeons is out now.