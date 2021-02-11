Premiere | Étáin unveils the hazy repose of ‘bone house’

Set against a backdrop of dreamlike, hazy repose Étáin makes creates a deeply captivating introduction with the subtle indie-folk of ‘bone house’.

Gentle, delicate and atmospherically charged, Étáin’s striking songwriting is made clear in a song that melds the lyrically abstracthng expressionism and spacious indie-folk production into a sound that is instantly gratifying to listen to.

‘Bone House’ by Étáin is due for release tomorrow, Friday, February 12th.