Output Belfast announces speakers for 2021 music industry conference

Set to take place via Zoom on Thursday 18 February 2021 from 1pm-6p, the Output Belfast – The Future is Unwritten conference will feature a host of global music industry speakers.

Output Belfast 2021 keynote speakers include founder member of Mercury Prize winning band Gomez Tom Gray whose #BrokenRecord campaign for fair renumeration for artists led to a parliamentary committee being established to look at streaming royalties and music and creative consultant Linda Coogan Byrne, whose020 Gender Disparity Reports focusing on the lack of diversity and women across radio in the UK and Ireland have been shared with over 60 million people.

Ahead of the conference, on the morning of 18 February, Output Belfast will also launch a landmark series of conversations between NI creatives and their counterparts working in the national and international music sector on www.outputbelfast.com featuring:

Charlotte Dryden (CX Oh Yeah Centre) in conversation with Jamie Njoku-Goodwin (CX UK Music)

ROE (NI Artist) in conversation with Gary Lightbody (Snow Patrol)

Sarah McBriar (AVA Festival) in conversation with Rob Da Bank (Bestival/DJ)

Conchúr White (NI Artist) in conversation with SOAK (NI Artist)

Julie McLarnon (Producer) in conversation with Mark Ayres (Radiophonic Workshop)

These wide ranging and illuminating conversations explore artistic life, creativity and collaboration in the pandemic, what’s being done to support musicians at a national level – and where the music industry is headed.

To register free for the Output Belfast 2021 conference, go to: www.outputbelfast.com/