Q&A | Laura Elizabeth Hughes

“I was trying to write to make tangible the overthinking and anxiety that was running my mind with too much time on my hands and not enough things to fill it with any meaning.” – Laura Elizabeth Hughes

What’s the last song you listened to?

As I’m writing this, Lykke Li’s Dance Dance Dance.. currently cycling through the Youth Novels album ❤ So so good.



What artist or album has gotten you through lockdown the most?

I went back to albums that reminded me that music makes you feel good a lot, picking up one would be Regina Spektor, specifically her Far album.. joyous and full!



What’s influencing your music right now?

A return to roots, musically and otherwise.. I consciously went back to music that reminded me why I started making music in the first place.. the first lockdown and perpetual uncertainty around music had me lose sight of the point of creating and re-listening to music that made me take stock of and be influenced by the simplicity of life a the moment.. and 4 millions conversations on learning to not be afraid of putting imperfect things into the world, that was a hugely influential turning point in making this EP.



You’ll be releasing your E.P. We, Myself, I this year. Tell us about the writing/recording of the record?



The writing was done over a couple of months, in dribs and drabs when I could focus my attention span long enough to make a dent in any kind of process. The first half of last year had me smushed! I was trying to write to make tangible the overthinking and anxiety that was running my mind with too much time on my hands and not enough things to fill it with any meaning. Anybody that knows me, knows that I write to process a lot of life. Being apart from people I cared about, hoping certain cares wouldn’t vanish with absence.. seeing people getting on with creating and being productive, when I was a mess of a human – things that a lot of people were rowing through in their own boats too.



I wanted to create as much of the EP myself as I could but also know my strengths and limitations, so I knew from the outset that it was going to be a.. minimal.. record.. all I had was myself to work with (in life and musically) for the most part, and something I was (and am) trying to work on is trusting and acting on my wants and tastes.



You release ‘Days’ as the first single from the E.P. What do you hope people take away from listening to the record?



A feeling of solace in the collective repetition of life at the moment.. yeah, it’s boring, the constant scrolling of life or, lack-thereof, through instagram feeds is boring, .. I suppose it’s a point at trying to just flow through the days without resisting it too much.

Laura Elizabeth Hughes new single 'Days' is due for release this Friday, February 12th, 'We, Myself, I E.P.' is due out on March 5th.