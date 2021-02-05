TLMT’s The Week Featuring New Music By Franki, Four Nights, Pastiche & more

A vivid offering from Franki, ‘are u gonna’ has a vibrancy to its sound brought to life by a melodically rich beat, hook laden songwriting and smooth vocal delivery.
Four Nights returns with the serene synth-pop of ‘Grow So Cold’. Surrounded by lush electronic textures that centre around engrossing vocals, the track has a deeply set mood.
An all-out pop offering from Pastiche, ‘Heaven’ swings for the fences as the artist delivers a full-bodied vocal above the sonci spectrum filling production.
A brooding, darkly lit offering from Sam Wickens, the growling, screeching backdrop of ‘Murky Waters’ melds perfectly with Wicken’s slow brun vocal performance.
Sun Mahshene – The Righteous One
A hypnotic psych sound comes tumbling out of the speakers during Sun Mahshene’s ‘The Righteous One’, built from floating vocals, persistant beats and a great wash of distorted guitars.
An affecting sound comes from the captivating and foreboding ‘Tidal Wave’ by Lazyrevs, set against a turbulent backdrop the track leaves a lasting impression.
