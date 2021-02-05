News Playlists

TLMT’s The Week Featuring New Music By Franki, Four Nights, Pastiche & more

TLMT adds to its Weekly Spotify playlist with new music from the past week in Irish music.

by Stephen White
Comments 0

Franki – are u gonna

A vivid offering from Franki, ‘are u gonna’ has a vibrancy to its sound brought to life by a melodically rich beat, hook laden songwriting and smooth vocal delivery.

Four Nights – Grow So Cold

Four Nights returns with the serene synth-pop of ‘Grow So Cold’. Surrounded by lush electronic textures that centre around engrossing vocals, the track has a deeply set mood.

Pastiche – Heaven

An all-out pop offering from Pastiche, ‘Heaven’ swings for the fences as the artist delivers a full-bodied vocal above the sonci spectrum filling production.

Sam Wickens – Murky Waters

A brooding, darkly lit offering from Sam Wickens, the growling, screeching backdrop of ‘Murky Waters’ melds perfectly with Wicken’s slow brun vocal performance.

Sun Mahshene – The Righteous One

A hypnotic psych sound comes tumbling out of the speakers during Sun Mahshene’s ‘The Righteous One’, built from floating vocals, persistant beats and a great wash of distorted guitars.

Lazyrevs – Tidal Wave

An affecting sound comes from the captivating and foreboding ‘Tidal Wave’ by Lazyrevs, set against a turbulent backdrop the track leaves a lasting impression.

Follow TLMT’s Irish Mixed-Tape Spotify Playlist

Spotify

0 comments on “TLMT’s The Week Featuring New Music By Franki, Four Nights, Pastiche & more

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: