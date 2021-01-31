News Podcast

TLMT Podcast – Lucy Foster

The Last Mixed Tape podcast returns as Steve and Sara interview photographer Lucy Foster

by Stephen White
Comments 0

The Last Mixed Tape Podcast returns with a new format. For their first podcast in 2021, Steve and Sara talk to music photographer Lucy Foster about being a touring photographer for Dermot Kennedy, shooting Billie Eilish at Glastonbury 2019, and breaking into the industry. Visit lucyfoster.ie for more on Lucy’s work.

For this week’s featured artist Steve and Sara discuss the music of rising post-punk poet Sinéad O’Brien whose incredible E.P. Drowing In Blessings captured the imagination of many on the music scene during 2020.

Also featuring in this episode, Steve and Sara talk about Drunk Tank Pink by Shame, Gemma Dunleavy’s Up De Flats and music in film.

0 comments on “TLMT Podcast – Lucy Foster

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: