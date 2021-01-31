TLMT Podcast – Lucy Foster

The Last Mixed Tape Podcast returns with a new format. For their first podcast in 2021, Steve and Sara talk to music photographer Lucy Foster about being a touring photographer for Dermot Kennedy, shooting Billie Eilish at Glastonbury 2019, and breaking into the industry. Visit lucyfoster.ie for more on Lucy’s work.

For this week’s featured artist Steve and Sara discuss the music of rising post-punk poet Sinéad O’Brien whose incredible E.P. Drowing In Blessings captured the imagination of many on the music scene during 2020.

Also featuring in this episode, Steve and Sara talk about Drunk Tank Pink by Shame, Gemma Dunleavy’s Up De Flats and music in film.