RTÉ Choice Music Prize Song Of The Year 2020 shortlist of nominees announced

The shortlist of artists nominted for this year’s Choice Music Prize Song Of The Year 2020 were announced this evening on RTÉ 2FM’s Tracy Clifford Show, and are as follows…

Denise Chaila – Chaila (Narolane)

Gemma Dunleavy – Up De Flats (Up De Flats)

Fontaines D.C. – Televised Mind (Rough Trade)

Niall Horan – No Judgement (Capitol Records)

Jafaris – Haunted (Jafaris)

Gavin James – Boxes (GS Believe)

Dermot Kennedy – Giants (Island Records)

Picture This – Winona Ryder (Universal Music)

Pillow Queens – Holy Show (Pillow Queens Records)

True Tides – Survive (Temple Records)







To vote for the RTÉ Choice Music Prize, Irish Song of the Year 2020, visit https://2fm.rte.ie/rte-choice-music/. Votes are limited to one per person per day. Only votes cast in the Republic of Ireland will be counted. Voting closes at midnight on Sunday 28th February.







The Irish Album and Song of the Year 2020 will be announced live on RTÉ 2FM in a special Tracy Clifford Show from 12-3pm on Thursday 4th March and broadcast live on RTÉ Player. The show will feature live performances from some of the shortlisted album acts and further details on the line-up will be announced soon.



A special RTÉ Choice Music Prize highlights programme will be broadcast on RTÉ2 television the following week.