TLMT’s The Week Featuring New Music By New Pagans, A. Smyth, Slaney & more

TLMT adds to its Weekly Spotify playlist with new music from the past week in Irish music.

by Stephen White
New Pagans – Christian Boys

Taken from New Pagans’ upcoming debut album  The Seed, The Vessel, The Roots and All, the brislting, unrestrained energy of ‘Christian Boys’ finds the band honing their angular post-punk to a sharpened point both musically and lyrically.

A. Smyth – When It Calls

Set to a slow burn, A. Smyth’s ‘When It Calls’ moves at a patient pace over a washing undercurrent, persistant rhythm and hushed vocal performance.

Sal Dulu – Girl

Populated by a hazy wash of textures and beats, the deep music of ‘Girl’ finds Sal Dulu creating a sound that’s truly captivating.

Slaney – Fairytale Moonlight

A shimmering sound comes from Slaney’s ‘Fairytale Moonlight’, embodied by the artists softly portrayed vocal and the spacous alt-pop production.

Tolü Makay- N17

A gently-set reimagining of the Saw Doctors classic ‘N17’, Tolü Makay and the RTÉ Orchestra present a glistening, sweeping, and deeply emotive take on the original.

Sage – Strange

A sonically contorting sound comes from Sage’s new single ‘Strange’. Built from angular guitar lines, rattling beats and cutting vocals, the hard-edged music of Sage comes to the fore with the bristling ‘Strange’.

Strawman & the Jackdaws – Field of Wonders

Taken from Strawman & the Jackdaws’ new E.P. Fox, ‘Field of Wonders’ is a charming and musically swirling offering from the group that merges a myriad of genres, sounds and dyanamics.

Boyfrens – Kiss, Dance, Sweat, Move

Boyfrens’ ‘Kiss, Dance, Sweat, Move’ is a compelling offer that takes shape within a soundscape of serene electronic pops and clicks, distant melodies and slowly augmenting vocal phrases.

Lauren Bird – Keep Trying

Set against a texturally inviting folk sound, Lauren Bird’s ‘Keep Trying’ has a feel to it that’s built out of the intricate production and lyrcially raw introspection of Bird’s songwriting.

Follow TLMT’s Irish Mixed-Tape Spotify Playlist

