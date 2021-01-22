TLMT’s The Week Featuring New Music By New Pagans, A. Smyth, Slaney & more

Taken from New Pagans’ upcoming debut album The Seed, The Vessel, The Roots and All, the brislting, unrestrained energy of ‘Christian Boys’ finds the band honing their angular post-punk to a sharpened point both musically and lyrically.
Set to a slow burn, A. Smyth’s ‘When It Calls’ moves at a patient pace over a washing undercurrent, persistant rhythm and hushed vocal performance.
Populated by a hazy wash of textures and beats, the deep music of ‘Girl’ finds Sal Dulu creating a sound that’s truly captivating.
A shimmering sound comes from Slaney’s ‘Fairytale Moonlight’, embodied by the artists softly portrayed vocal and the spacous alt-pop production.
A gently-set reimagining of the Saw Doctors classic ‘N17’, Tolü Makay and the RTÉ Orchestra present a glistening, sweeping, and deeply emotive take on the original.
A sonically contorting sound comes from Sage’s new single ‘Strange’. Built from angular guitar lines, rattling beats and cutting vocals, the hard-edged music of Sage comes to the fore with the bristling ‘Strange’.
Strawman & the Jackdaws – Field of Wonders
Taken from Strawman & the Jackdaws’ new E.P. Fox, ‘Field of Wonders’ is a charming and musically swirling offering from the group that merges a myriad of genres, sounds and dyanamics.
Boyfrens – Kiss, Dance, Sweat, Move
Boyfrens’ ‘Kiss, Dance, Sweat, Move’ is a compelling offer that takes shape within a soundscape of serene electronic pops and clicks, distant melodies and slowly augmenting vocal phrases.
Set against a texturally inviting folk sound, Lauren Bird’s ‘Keep Trying’ has a feel to it that’s built out of the intricate production and lyrcially raw introspection of Bird’s songwriting.
