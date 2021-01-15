Fia Moon returns with the gently-set ‘Falling For You’. Taking shape via subtle, airy production, this ballad rests behind Moon’s powerful and emotionally driven vocal.
The sophomore single from alt-pop duo Rooue, ‘Flavour’ is a joyously vivid offering built upon a pin-point prodution, instant hooks and intricate vocal layering.
A rumbling, tumbling hip-hop track taken from Alex Gough’s Forever Classic, ‘That’s My Job’ has a snapped sound to it that allows Gough’s wordplay to weave effortlessly around.
Set to a pulsing backdrop, Orla Gartland’s ‘More Like You’ has an atmospheric-pop tone to it that’s pulled forward by Gartland’s hushed vocal as it draws you closer.
A gritty, lo-fi R&B offering from Carrie Baxter, ‘Pray’ is made captivating by Baxter’s tone and timbre as her voice melds perfectly with the deeply textured music.
‘Moment’ finds the Crayon Set blending their indie-pop sound with great washes and spiraling electronic soundscapes, creating a depth to the track overall.
Ria Rua’s ‘Bad Girl’ has a growled electronic sound to it that warps and contorts with the beat and evolving vocal textures, giving the music an added edge.
Built from a hazey, deeply textured music, Loraine Club’s ‘Stresshead’ has an instantly captivating core sound that addds a dreamlike quality to the music.
0 comments on “TLMT’s The Week Featuring New Music By Fia Moon, Rooue, Orla Gartland, Alex Gough, Carrie Baxter & more”