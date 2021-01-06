RTE Choice Music Prize Album of the Year 2020 shortlist announced

The shortlist of nominees for the RTE Choice Music Prize Album of the Year 2020 has been announced today. See below for the full rundown.

Bitch Falcon – Staring at Clocks (Small Pond Recordings)





Denise Chaila – Go Bravely (narolane)





Fontaines D.C. – A Hero’s Death (Partisan Records)





JyellowL – 2020 DIvision (JyellowL Records)





Róisín Murphy – Róisín Machine (Loaded Records)





Nealo – All The Leaves Are Falling (2020 Nealo)





Pillow Queens – In Waiting (Pillow Queens Records)





Ailbhe Reddy – Personal History (Friends of the Family)





Niamh Regan – Hemet (The Black Gate Label)





Silverbacks – Fad (Central Tones)

The Irish Album of the Year 2020 will be announced live on RTÉ 2FM in a special Tracy Clifford Show from 12-3pm on Thursday 4th March and broadcast live on RTÉ Player. The show will feature live performances from some of the shortlisted acts, further details on the line-up to be announced soon.



A special RTÉ Choice Music Prize highlights programme will be broadcast on RTÉ2 television the following week.

For more information on the RTE Choice Music Prize Album of the Year 2020 visit choicemusicprize.ie