News

All Together Now 2021 line-up announces Underworld

Underworld will headline All Together Now 2021 next summer.

by Stephen White
Comments 0

All Togehter Now 2021 will feature a headline set from electronic legends Underworld next summer as the music festival returns to Curraghmore Estate, County Waterford next year, running from July 30th to 1st August 2021.

More acts will be added to the All Together Now 2021 line-up next summer. For more information on the festival please visit alltogethernow.ie.

ALL TOGETHER NOW 2021 TICKETS 

General & Family Weekend tickets are on sale now for ATN21, available via ticketmaster.ie and usual outlets. 

All Together Now is again Strictly Over 21s. Children aged 12 and under can attend free of charge, accompanied by a parent with a family ticket.

We are delighted to announce a five series Instalment Plan is now available… meaning you can get yourself a General or Family Weekend Ticket to All Together Now 2021 and spread the cost across five payments. 

General & Family Weekend Tickets priced – €44.00 per month for 5 withdrawals at the full price of €220.00.

On the following dates:
First Payment – Day of purchase
Second Payment – 24th February 2021
Third Payment – 24th March 2021
Fourth Payment – 24th April 2021
Final Payment – 24th of May 2021

All tickets for ATN 2020 will be fully valid for ATN 2021 next year and we ask you to stand with us through this time and hold your tickets, as an independent Irish festival, doing so will go a long way to our survival through these challenging times. Full ticket details – https://www.alltogethernow.ie/ticket-info.

0 comments on “All Together Now 2021 line-up announces Underworld

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: