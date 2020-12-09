All Together Now 2021 line-up announces Underworld

All Togehter Now 2021 will feature a headline set from electronic legends Underworld next summer as the music festival returns to Curraghmore Estate, County Waterford next year, running from July 30th to 1st August 2021.

More acts will be added to the All Together Now 2021 line-up next summer. For more information on the festival please visit alltogethernow.ie.

ALL TOGETHER NOW 2021 TICKETS

General & Family Weekend tickets are on sale now for ATN21, available via ticketmaster.ie and usual outlets.

All Together Now is again Strictly Over 21s. Children aged 12 and under can attend free of charge, accompanied by a parent with a family ticket.

We are delighted to announce a five series Instalment Plan is now available… meaning you can get yourself a General or Family Weekend Ticket to All Together Now 2021 and spread the cost across five payments.

General & Family Weekend Tickets priced – €44.00 per month for 5 withdrawals at the full price of €220.00.

On the following dates:

First Payment – Day of purchase

Second Payment – 24th February 2021

Third Payment – 24th March 2021

Fourth Payment – 24th April 2021

Final Payment – 24th of May 2021

All tickets for ATN 2020 will be fully valid for ATN 2021 next year and we ask you to stand with us through this time and hold your tickets, as an independent Irish festival, doing so will go a long way to our survival through these challenging times. Full ticket details – https://www.alltogethernow.ie/ticket-info.