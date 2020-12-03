Q&A | Sive

“I think particularly during the early days when everyone was locked down, there was a real intimacy and sense of togetherness with online gigs, and so I loved having the banter in between songs and taking a shot at whatever it was people wanted to hear.” – Sive

What’s the last song you listened to?

Eye to Eye by Jordan Rakei

What artist or album has gotten you through lockdown the most?

I think I’ll always remember Laura Marling’s Song For Our Daughter and Rufus Wainwright’s Unfollow the Rules as albums that helped keep me sane during the early days of lockdown. More recently I’ve been listening to Sleep on the Wing by Bibio on repeat.

What’s influencing your music right now?

When I look at my most recent songs, there’s a definite thread running through them that relates to a relationship between humans, our bodies and minds, and the environment.



You’ll be doing a live stream as part of Together In Electric Streams this month. What can people expect from the stream?

My live stream is an in-the-round style gig with Mike Hanrahan and Emma Langford, so people can expect a very informal and cosy hour of songs, stories and chats. And armchairs.

Do you approach a stream setlist differently from an in-person live show? Are there songs that have you feel work differently?

I’ve definitely found that I’m way more flexible with my livestream setlists that I am usually. With regular gigs, I’ve generally always just made a setlist and stuck to it, or maybe veered slightly from it if it felt right on the night, but with livestreams I’m constantly taking requests and happily straying completely from the plan. I think particularly during the early days when everyone was locked down, there was a real intimacy and sense of togetherness with online gigs, and so I loved having the banter in between songs and taking a shot at whatever it was people wanted to hear. Which led to some nice surprises, because I was getting requests for lots of my older songs that I presumed no one even remembered anymore!

Sive will perform as part of Together In Electric Streams this Saturday, December 5th with Emma Langford and Mike Hanrahan (Stockton’s Wing). Tickets are €12 from togetherinelectricstreams.com.