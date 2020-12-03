Premiere | Lauren Bird handmade new single ‘Millennials’

“Millennials is probably my favourite song I’ve written to date. I wrote it as a love letter to my generation and it references a lot of things my friends and I go through. The chorus references the hard time we get in the media that I think is ridiculously unfair.” – Lauren Bird

Set against a handmade, D.I.Y folk sound, Lauren Bird’s gently set ‘Millennials’ carries an important introspective critique on how Bird’s generation is portrayed in the media.

‘Millennials’ takes shape via a texturally turbulent backdrop, intricate production, and Lauren Bird’s pointed songwriting, all which is brought to life by Bird’s softly delivered vocal that hangs on each word.

Millennials by Lauren Bird is due out on Friday, December 4th.