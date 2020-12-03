Listen News

Premiere | Lauren Bird handmade new single ‘Millennials’

Check out The Last Mixed Tape's exclusive premiere of Lauren Bird's 'Millennials'

by Stephen White
Comment 1

“Millennials is probably my favourite song I’ve written to date. I wrote it as a love letter to my generation and it references a lot of things my friends and I go through. The chorus references the hard time we get in the media that I think is ridiculously unfair.” – Lauren Bird

Set against a handmade, D.I.Y folk sound, Lauren Bird’s gently set ‘Millennials’ carries an important introspective critique on how Bird’s generation is portrayed in the media.

‘Millennials’ takes shape via a texturally turbulent backdrop, intricate production, and Lauren Bird’s pointed songwriting, all which is brought to life by Bird’s softly delivered vocal that hangs on each word.

Millennials by Lauren Bird is due out on Friday, December 4th.

1 comment on "Premiere | Lauren Bird handmade new single 'Millennials'

  1. Siobhán
    December 3, 2020

    Love this x

    Like

