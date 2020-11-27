Longitude 2021 line-up announces Kendrick Lamar, Megan Thee Stallion & more

The first wave of artists have been announced as part of the Longitude 2021 line-up today. Taking place next summer (July 2nd to 4th) at Marlay Park in Dubin the annual music festival returns with plethora of acts set to perform. See below for the daily headliners and full line-up announcement.
Longitude 2021 Line-Up
Friday July 2nd: Kendrick Lamar
Saturday July 3rd: Tyler, The Creator
Sunday July 4th: A$AP Rocky
Across the weekend…
Lil Uzi Vert
DaBaby
AJ Tracey
Aitch
Megan Thee Stallion
Playboi Carti
Doja Cat
Trippie Redd
Ski Mask the Slump God
Mabel
Lil Tjay
NLE Choppa
Polo G
Jack Harlow
iann dior
Jay1
KSI
Rod Wave
Ivorian Doll
Offica
Tickets to Longitude 2021 at Marlay Park, Dublin from July 2nd to 4th are on sale from Friday, December 4th at 9am via ticketmaster.ie.
Day Tickets: €89.50
Weekend Tickets: €219.50 (Tier 1)
Weekend Tickets: €239.50 (Tier 2 – Final Tickets)
All ticket prices are inclusive of booking fee
Subject to licence
For more information on this year’s festival visit longitude.ie.
