Longitude 2021 line-up announces Kendrick Lamar, Megan Thee Stallion & more

The first wave of artists have been announced as part of the Longitude 2021 line-up today. Taking place next summer (July 2nd to 4th) at Marlay Park in Dubin the annual music festival returns with plethora of acts set to perform. See below for the daily headliners and full line-up announcement.

Longitude 2021 Line-Up

Friday July 2nd: Kendrick Lamar

Saturday July 3rd: Tyler, The Creator

Sunday July 4th: A$AP Rocky

Across the weekend…

Lil Uzi Vert

DaBaby

AJ Tracey

Aitch

Megan Thee Stallion

Playboi Carti

Doja Cat

Trippie Redd

Ski Mask the Slump God

Mabel

Lil Tjay

NLE Choppa

Polo G

Jack Harlow

iann dior

Jay1

KSI

Rod Wave

Ivorian Doll

Offica

Tickets to Longitude 2021 at Marlay Park, Dublin from July 2nd to 4th are on sale from Friday, December 4th at 9am via ticketmaster.ie.

Day Tickets: €89.50

Weekend Tickets: €219.50 (Tier 1)

Weekend Tickets: €239.50 (Tier 2 – Final Tickets)

All ticket prices are inclusive of booking fee

Subject to licence

For more information on this year’s festival visit longitude.ie.