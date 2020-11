The Great Escape 2021 announce first 50 acts

Several Irish acts have been announced as part of next years Great Escape 2021 festival in Brighton including Denise Chaila and Luz.

Taking place in Brighton from May 12th to 15th, the Great Escape 2021 music festival line-up will feature a host of artists from a myriad of genres and sounds including Irish acts like Denise Chaila, NewDad, Luz, CMAT, and more. See below for the first fifty acts announced.

BREE RUNWAY | CHE LINGO | DENISE CHAILA | JUICE MENACE | NIKO B | PA SALIEU | TIAGZ | ARLO PARKS | AMA | BERWYN | OLIVIA DEAN | PIP MILLETT | R.A.E | 220 KID | AARON SMITH | ALEX AMOR | BABY QUEEN | COLE LC | CMAT | GABE COULTER | LUCY BLUE | LUZ | MAE MULLER | MICHELLE | POUTYFACE | REMI WOLF | TAYO SOUND | THOMAS HEADON | BLU DETIGER | GEESE | HOLLY HUMBERSTONE | JOEY MAXWELL | KENNYHOOPLA | THE MAGIC GANG | MATILDA MANN | MOLCHAT DOMA | NEWDAD | OSCAR LANG | PEACH TREE RASCALS | PORIJ | VOODOOS | WALT DISCO | BOB VYLAN | CHUBBY AND THE GANG | Ä ENN | EMMA-JEAN THACKRAY | BAD BOY CHILLER CREW

Alongside today’s main Great Escape 2021 line-up announcement, the acts set to play the Road to the Great Escape 2021 in Glasgow and Dublin have been confirmed.

THE ROAD TO THE GREAT ESCAPE 2021 – LINE-UP

More acts will be announced for The Road To The Great Escape in Dublin and Glasgow very soon.

GLASGOW8-9 MAY 2021MULTIPLE VENUES DUBLIN10-11 MAY 2021MULTIPLE VENUES AARON SMITH*ALEX AMORAMAANOTHER MICHAELBABY QUEEN*

BERWYN*CHUBBY AND THE GANG*GEESE*

JOEY MAXWELLKENNY HOOPLA*LIZZIE REID

MICHELLE*

OSCAR LANG*

PEACH TREE RASCALS*

REMI WOLF*

SKULLCRUSHER

VOODOOS

WALT DISCO AARON SMITH*BABY QUEEN*BERWYN*CHUBBY AND THE GANG*

CMAT

DENISE CHAILA

GEESE*HOLLY HUMBERSTONE

KENNYHOOPLA*

LUZ

MICHELLE*

OSCAR LANG*

PEACH TREE RASCALS*

REMI WOLF*

TAYO SOUND *artists playing both cities

Tickets to Great Escape 2021 in Brighton are availble via greatescapefestival.com.