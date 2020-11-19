Irish Women In Harmony release Xmas single ‘Together At Christmas’

Following the massive success of Irish Women In Harmony’s cover of Cranberries classic ‘Dreams’ earlier this year, the collective has returned with an oringal Xmas charity single in aid of Childline (Donate here: www.ispcc.ie/harmony) called ‘Together At Christmas’, delivering an enchating sound filled with vivid melody featuring a host of Ireland’s most exciting musicians and a choir.
Speaking about ‘Together At Christmas’ RuthAnne, songwriter, producer and founder of Irish Women In Harmony said, “It’s been such a joy to write and produce our original Christmas song ‘Together At Christmas’. Hearing all the amazing Irish female talent come together again has been the best Christmas gift! We’re also thrilled to work in support of Childline, which is a charity very close to all of our hearts. Irish Women in Harmony is hoping ‘Together at Christmas’ will bring joy and festive spirit to the Christmas season, which we all need this year more than ever.”
Collaborators
AILBHE REDDY
AIMÉE
ÁINE CAHILL
EMMA LANGFORD
ERICA CODY
EVE BELLE
KEHLI
FAYE O’ROURKE
FIA MOON
LAOISE
LENII
LYRA
MELINA MALONE
MOYA BRENNAN
ROE
RUTHANNE
SIBÉAL
SIIGHTS
SOPHIE DOYLE RYDER
SOULÉ
STEPHANIE RAINEY
TOLU MAKAY
UNA HEALY
WYVERN LINGO
Musicians
AOIFE DENNEDY
LOUIZE CARROLL
LUCIA MCPARTLIN
MARIA O’CONNOR
MARIA RYAN
THEODORA BYRNE
Tween Choir
ALISHA WEIR
AOIFE SWEENEY
AOIFE DELANEY
AURORA MCINTOSH
DOIREANN MCNALLY
ENYA COX
JOYA & PRIYA HOBSON
KEELYN CULLIGAN
MOLLY VERDIER
MOLLY MCCANN
NAOISE SCULLY
NIAMH SMITH
ROBYN STACK
SAOIRSE RUANE
SAVANNAH PHOENIX MUNROE
SKY DEMPSEY
SOPHIE BAO GARRAGHY
SUCCESS OMOCHERE
‘Together At Christmas’ by Irish Women In Harmony is out now. To donate €4 to Childline text CHILDHOOD to 50300.
