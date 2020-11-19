Irish Women In Harmony release Xmas single ‘Together At Christmas’

Following the massive success of Irish Women In Harmony’s cover of Cranberries classic ‘Dreams’ earlier this year, the collective has returned with an oringal Xmas charity single in aid of Childline (Donate here: www.ispcc.ie/harmony) called ‘Together At Christmas’, delivering an enchating sound filled with vivid melody featuring a host of Ireland’s most exciting musicians and a choir.

Speaking about ‘Together At Christmas’ RuthAnne, songwriter, producer and founder of Irish Women In Harmony said, “It’s been such a joy to write and produce our original Christmas song ‘Together At Christmas’. Hearing all the amazing Irish female talent come together again has been the best Christmas gift! We’re also thrilled to work in support of Childline, which is a charity very close to all of our hearts. Irish Women in Harmony is hoping ‘Together at Christmas’ will bring joy and festive spirit to the Christmas season, which we all need this year more than ever.”

Collaborators

AILBHE REDDY

AIMÉE

ÁINE CAHILL

EMMA LANGFORD

ERICA CODY

EVE BELLE

KEHLI

FAYE O’ROURKE

FIA MOON

LAOISE

LENII

LYRA

MELINA MALONE

MOYA BRENNAN

ROE

RUTHANNE

SIBÉAL

SIIGHTS

SOPHIE DOYLE RYDER

SOULÉ

STEPHANIE RAINEY

TOLU MAKAY

UNA HEALY

WYVERN LINGO

Musicians

AOIFE DENNEDY

LOUIZE CARROLL

LUCIA MCPARTLIN

MARIA O’CONNOR

MARIA RYAN

THEODORA BYRNE

Tween Choir

ALISHA WEIR

AOIFE SWEENEY

AOIFE DELANEY

AURORA MCINTOSH

DOIREANN MCNALLY

ENYA COX

JOYA & PRIYA HOBSON

KEELYN CULLIGAN

MOLLY VERDIER

MOLLY MCCANN

NAOISE SCULLY

NIAMH SMITH

ROBYN STACK

SAOIRSE RUANE

SAVANNAH PHOENIX MUNROE

SKY DEMPSEY

SOPHIE BAO GARRAGHY

SUCCESS OMOCHERE

‘Together At Christmas’ by Irish Women In Harmony is out now. To donate €4 to Childline text CHILDHOOD to 50300.