TLMT’s The Week Featuring New Music By Christian Cohle, Melina Malone, Sprints, Sorcha Richardson, & more

Christian Cohle – Drown Me Slow
Set to a stark electronic pulse, Christina Cohle beguiling vocal takes centre stage throughout ‘Drown Me Slow’, a song that tempered by the artist’s powerful presence.
A track that’s ripping apart at the seams, Sprints’ ‘Manifesto’ is racous new single that pushes forward with a fuzz-ridden core and almost feral sound.
Fya Fox debuts with the far-reaching alt-pop of ‘White Lies’. Cast against a strongly stylised production, Fya Fox’s vocal is a powerful one that weaves around the music adding an emotive edge.
A depthful sound emanates from Lilla Vargen’s ‘Blueprints’. Wrapped around Vargen’s heartfelt vocal and reverb soaked backdrop, the song is a compellingly powerful offering.
A slick, highly-stylised neo-soul track, Melina Malone’s ‘Realize’ makes for an intricate listen as Malone’s lush vocal enchants with each deftly woven harmony and lasting melody.
Sorcha Richardson – Starlight Lounge
Sorcha Richardson makes her return with the dreamlike ‘Starlight Lounge’. Blended with a glistening production, Richardson’s ability instantly emotive music is highlighted once again in this shimmer-filled setting.
The title-track from Trophy Wife’s new E.P, ‘Art’ is a texturally layered offering that finds the artist creating a sonically evolving music that wraps perfectly around the intimate songwriting.
Magazines deliver a kaleidoscopic, dream-pop prism with their latest single ‘Pink & Blue’. Awash with jangled melody, hazy vocals and snapped beats, the track is an instantly lasting one.
Columbia Mills – Car Crash TV (Ryan Vail Remix)
Bursting out of the speakers with a bone-rattling beat, the contrasting textures, electronic statements and gritty underccurent of Ryan Vail remix of ‘Car Crash TV’ is delivered with a growl.
A turbulent, tumbling sound comes from Strange Boy’s ‘The Pope’. From its biting wordplay to Strange Boy’s snarled delivery, the track is as compelling as it is cutting.
Basciville return with the rumbling indie-folk of ‘Calvary’. Set to a deep, dramatic tone, the song is a compelling dive into the duo’s emotive music that rises and falls through atmospheric soundscapes.
