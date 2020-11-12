Watch | Gemma Dunleavy ‘Up De Flats’

“I’ve been very protective of my up bringing because it’s been shown in a bad light. But in reality it’s the best gift I could have ever got.

So now I don’t just want to be protective of it, I want to shout it out. I do free singing classes and every time I end doing cart wheels coming out of it because I’m so proud and blown away by the talent the kids from my area have.”

– Gemma Dunleavy interview with The Last Mixed Tape (February 2020)