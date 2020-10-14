Listen News

Premiere | We Cut Corners release the buzzsaw sound of ‘Moon Landing’

Stephen White
By Stephen White
Leave a Comment on Premiere | We Cut Corners release the buzzsaw sound of ‘Moon Landing’

Check out The Last Mixed Tape’s exclusive premiere of ‘Moon Landing’, the brand new single from We Cut Corners.

The latest single to be taken from We Cut Corners latest E.P. Muscle Memory, ‘Moon Landing’ is a buzzsaw, bone-rattling offering from the duo that bustles throughout with an irrespressable dynamism.

Highlighting We Cut Corners undulating vocal and musical interplay, ‘Moon Landing’ finds the pair instilling an urgency and grit to their sound that runs right through its parent record, with songs like ‘Mystery Illness’ and the title-track moving to the same rumbling undercurrrent.

Moon Landing by We Cut Corners is out now.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: