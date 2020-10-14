Premiere | We Cut Corners release the buzzsaw sound of ‘Moon Landing’

Check out The Last Mixed Tape’s exclusive premiere of ‘Moon Landing’, the brand new single from We Cut Corners.

The latest single to be taken from We Cut Corners latest E.P. Muscle Memory, ‘Moon Landing’ is a buzzsaw, bone-rattling offering from the duo that bustles throughout with an irrespressable dynamism.

Highlighting We Cut Corners undulating vocal and musical interplay, ‘Moon Landing’ finds the pair instilling an urgency and grit to their sound that runs right through its parent record, with songs like ‘Mystery Illness’ and the title-track moving to the same rumbling undercurrrent.

Moon Landing by We Cut Corners is out now.