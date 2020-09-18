Q&A | Nicetry talk to TLMT about their new single ‘Willows’

Nicetry recently took the time to speak to The Last Mixed Tape about their debut single ‘Willows’, which came out today.

What’s the last song you listened to?

Cam: Fleetwood Mac – Oh Well.

Cian: Pixies – Wave of Mutilation (UK Surf).

Danilo: Tortoise – TNT.

Eunice: Aphex Twin – #3 (‘Rhubarb’).

What artist or album has gotten you through lockdown the most?

Cam: The Black Keys – Brothers.

Cian: Nine Inch Nails – Ghosts V: Together.

Danilo: Bill Ryder-Jones – Yawn.

Eunice: Bark Psychosis – Codename: Dustsucker.

What’s influencing your music right now?

nicetry: new pedals, enclosure, feeling powerless during lockdown, the excitement of being together again after a long summer. We are currently also taking inspiration from ambient and conceptual music.

Tell us about your new single Willows. How was it written and recorded?

nicetry: ‘Willows’ started as a collaboration between Eunice and Cian 3 years ago. The song was never finished or fully developed until nicetry was formed. Lyrics and basis of the song were written by Eunice during her first summer in Dublin, while the arrangement and soundscape were composed by the band a year later. The song’s imagery is inspired by the personification of elements of nature, taking influence from dreamlike films such as Pocahontas, Peter Weir’s Picnic at Hanging Rock and 80s nature documentaries. We recorded our debut single at The Meadow, in Wicklow, with Chris Con and Rian Trench.

What do you hope people take away from listening to the track?

nicetry: we hope the listener can be submerged in a musical bubble that brings comfort, tranquility and hope. For us this is a song of nostalgia that makes reminisce on memories of youth and home, we hope it can do the same for others.

Willows by Nicetry is out now. Photo credit: Niamh Barry.