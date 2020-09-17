Premiere | Check out Tolü Makay’s anthemic self-affirming new single ‘You Are Enough’

Check out The Last Mixed Tape’s exclusive premiere of Tolü Makay’s brand new single ‘You Are Enough’.

Set against a vivid myriad of sounds, the vibrant music and multi-layered beat of Tolü Makay’s ‘You Are Enough’ finds Makay delivering an anthemic self-affirming single brimming to the top with powerful vocal harmonies, instant hooks and intricate rhythms.

‘You Are Enough’ is yet another sure sign of Tolü Makay’s defined artistic sense of self via a eurphoric and positive music that swings for the fences.

You Are Enough by Tolü Makay is due for release tomorrow, September 18th.