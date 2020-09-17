Ireland Music Week 2020 line-up online timetable announced

The Ireland Music Week 2020 performance timetable has been released ahead of next month’s online event.

Filmed across three stages at Dublin’s Lost Lane venue and being streamed online from 8pm each night (Tuesday, October 6th to Thursday, October 8th), Ireland Music Week 2020 will feature a host of live sets from some Ireland’s most promising acts including Dark Tropics, Beauty Sleep, Murli, CMAT, Fears, I Have A Tribe, Vernon Jane, God Knows, Jackie Beverly, Naoise Roo, Luz, Nealo, Denise Chaila, R.A.S.G and many more.

Check out the full Ireland Music Week 2020 conference and online performance timetable below.

Tickets for Ireland Music Week 2020 are priced at €50 (full pass), €25 Conference / Showcase pass, €10 daily / nightly pass, and student also discounts available vi eventbrite.ie.