News

Idles to play two nights at Vicar Street in Dublin next year

Stephen White
By Stephen White
Leave a Comment on Idles to play two nights at Vicar Street in Dublin next year

Idles have just been announced for a two-night stint at Vicar Street in Dublin next year.

With Idles set to release their brand new studio album Ultra Mono on September 25th via Partisan Records, the band has just announced as string of live shows for next year including two night’s at Dublin’s Vicar Street venue on May 16th and 17th. See full list of tour dates below.

Idles UK & Ireland Tour 2021
May 07: Glasgow Barrowland, UK
May 08: Glasgow Barrowland, UK
May 10: Newcastle O2 City Hall, UK
May 12: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK
May 13: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK
May 14: Sheffield O2 Academy, UK
May 16: Dublin Vicar Street, Ireland
May 17: Dublin Vicar Street, Ireland
May 20: Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse, UK
Jun 18: London O2 Academy Brixton, UK
Jun 19: London O2 Academy Brixton, UK

Tickets to see Idles live in Vicar Street on May 16th and 17th will go on sale this Friday, August 28th at 10am via ticketmaster.ie.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: