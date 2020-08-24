Idles to play two nights at Vicar Street in Dublin next year

Idles have just been announced for a two-night stint at Vicar Street in Dublin next year.

With Idles set to release their brand new studio album Ultra Mono on September 25th via Partisan Records, the band has just announced as string of live shows for next year including two night’s at Dublin’s Vicar Street venue on May 16th and 17th. See full list of tour dates below.

Idles UK & Ireland Tour 2021

May 07: Glasgow Barrowland, UK

May 08: Glasgow Barrowland, UK

May 10: Newcastle O2 City Hall, UK

May 12: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK

May 13: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

May 14: Sheffield O2 Academy, UK

May 16: Dublin Vicar Street, Ireland

May 17: Dublin Vicar Street, Ireland

May 20: Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse, UK

Jun 18: London O2 Academy Brixton, UK

Jun 19: London O2 Academy Brixton, UK

Tickets to see Idles live in Vicar Street on May 16th and 17th will go on sale this Friday, August 28th at 10am via ticketmaster.ie.