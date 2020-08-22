Listen News

God Knows, Skripteh, Nealo, Mango and Rebel P deliver a powerful melting pot of voice and sound on ‘Who’s Asking?’ (East Coast Allstars Remix)

Stephen White
By Stephen White
Leave a Comment on God Knows, Skripteh, Nealo, Mango and Rebel P deliver a powerful melting pot of voice and sound on ‘Who’s Asking?’ (East Coast Allstars Remix)

God Knows has unveiled the unrelenting sound of ‘Who’s Asking?’ (East Coast Allstars Remix) featuring Skripteh, Nealo, Mango & Rebel P.

A short sharp shock of a track, ‘Who’s Asking?’ finds God Knows, Skripteh, Nealo, Mango and Rebel P delivering a twisting contortion of lyrics at breakneck speed as the track weaves from one MC to another with ease, supported by a shuddering beats that forms a sonically abstract beat.

A powerful melting pot of voice and sound, ‘Who’s Asking?’, indeed its parent E.P. of the same name, will once again highlight God Knows and his ear for meaning and communication through his own sound.

God Knows new E.P. Who’s Asking? II is due for release on Friday, September 4th via bandcamp.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: