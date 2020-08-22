God Knows, Skripteh, Nealo, Mango and Rebel P deliver a powerful melting pot of voice and sound on ‘Who’s Asking?’ (East Coast Allstars Remix)

God Knows has unveiled the unrelenting sound of ‘Who’s Asking?’ (East Coast Allstars Remix) featuring Skripteh, Nealo, Mango & Rebel P.

A short sharp shock of a track, ‘Who’s Asking?’ finds God Knows, Skripteh, Nealo, Mango and Rebel P delivering a twisting contortion of lyrics at breakneck speed as the track weaves from one MC to another with ease, supported by a shuddering beats that forms a sonically abstract beat.

A powerful melting pot of voice and sound, ‘Who’s Asking?’, indeed its parent E.P. of the same name, will once again highlight God Knows and his ear for meaning and communication through his own sound.

God Knows new E.P. Who’s Asking? II is due for release on Friday, September 4th via bandcamp.