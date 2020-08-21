TLMT’s The Week Featuring New Music By Bitch Falcon, Paddy Hanna. James Vincent McMorrow, Kojaque, Tolü Makay, The Clockworks, Wyvern Lingo, ROE, Insideawave & Carron X Kobina

The Last Mixed Tape adds to its Irish Mixed-Tape on Spotify with new music by Bitch Falcon, Paddy Hanna. James Vincent McMorrow, Kojaque, Tolü Makay, The Clockworks, Wyvern Lingo, ROE, Insideawave, and Carron X Kobina..

Bitch Falcon – Test Trip

The second single take from Bitch Falcon’s forthcoming debut Staring At Clocks, ‘Test Trip’ finds the three-piece adding a brooding tonally deeper side to their music that puts the large-scale dynamism of their sound into sharp perspective.

Paddy Hanna – Colosseum

Giving us a further glimpse into the sound of The Hill, ‘Colosseum’ finds Paddy Hanna delivering a retro-pop tinged noire-bop with Hanna’s signature lyrical twists and turns, ear for a hook and off-kilter sonic presentation.

James Vincent McMorrow with Kenny Beats – I Should Go

Sonically lush, melodically intricate and rhythmically rich, James Vincent McMorrow’s latest glimpse into his fifth studio album has a vivid colour palette to it brought to the fore by McMorrow’s ability to meld one genre into another.

Kojaque – Schmelly

‘Schmelly’ marks a giant leap in terms of stylism from Kojaque as the Irish MC dominates the foreground as the genre warping and minimalist backdrop beats punctuates each line.

Tolü Makay – Don’t Let Go

A deep, smooth sound surrounds Tolü Makay’s ‘Don’t Let Go’, as Makay delivers a lush vocal performance that takes centre-stage within the delicately woven soul-pop production creating a powerful listen.

The Clockworks – Can I Speak To A Manager?

A blistering and tense new offering from the Clockworks, the rattling sound of ‘Can I Speak To A Manager?’ speaks to the growing immediacy that emanates from the band’s recent output.

Wyvern Lingo – Brutal Lottery

The lowlight mood of Wyvern Lingo’s ‘Brutal Lottery’ finds the three-piece creating a harmony textured backdrop for the song’s pointed lyrical themes of racism, hypocrisy, and bigoted societal structures and attitudes, resulting in a compelling melding of the Wyvern Lingo’s depthful sound and songwriting.

ROE – A Quiet Place

Taken from ROE’s brand new E.P. Things We Don’t Talk About, ‘A Quiet Place’ is a full-scale offering from ROE brimming to the top with the songwriter’s heartfelt lyrical characteristics, big-choruses and a vibrant production.

Carron X Kobina – Even Sad Birds Sing

Featuring as part of Carron’s current remix series, Kobina’s reimagining of ‘Even Sad Birds Sing’ adds a contorted electronic layer to the music through short-cut, clipped vocal lines, intricate beat and full-screen production.

Insideawave – Tour Guides

A hazy, dreamlike sound is juxtaposed by the fuzzing foreground of Insideawave’s latest offering ‘Tour Guides’. A texturally contrasting track, the single works as an engaging work of individuality.

Follow TLMT’s Monthly Irish Mixed-Tape – here. For more playlists, and mixed-tapes like this one, follow the Last Mixed Tape on Spotify.