Premiere | Miriam Ingram unveils the sonically rich ‘Stock Still’

By Stephen White
Check out The Last Mixed Tape’s exclusive premiere of the music video for ‘Stock Still’ by Miriam Ingram.

Taken from Miriam Ingram’s forthcoming E.P. Spells (due out on September 4th) , ‘Stock Still’ is a sonically rich offering that traverses the spectrum via lush textures, long depth of field and delicate vocals that play out across wodescreen production.

Coupled with the hypnotic accompanying visuals, Miriam Ingram’s ‘Stock Still’ is a atmospherically expressive listen that captures the imagination from start to finish.

Stock Still by Miriam Ingram is due out on Friday, August 24th.

