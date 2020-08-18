Paddy Hanna returns with the noire-bop of ‘Colosseum’

Paddy Hanna has made his return with the brand new music video for ‘Colosseum’ and track listing for his forthcoming album The Hill.

Giving us a further glimpse into the sound of The Hill, ‘Colosseum’ finds Paddy Hanna delivering a retro-pop tinged noire-bop with Hanna’s signature lyrical twists and turns, ear for a hook and off-kilter sonic presentation. Add to this the surreal tone of the single’s accompanying music video and it appears that the stylisation of Paddy Hanna forthcoming record will be an interesting blend of retro, indie and psych genre flourishes.

Due for release on October 16th via Strange Brew, the track listing for Paddy Hanna’s The Hill is:

1. Last Of Their Kind

2. Cannibals

3. A Strange Request

4. Nameless

5. My Ladybird

6. Sinatra

7. Howling At The Duke Of York

8. My Wise Addiction

9. The Hill

10. Jog On Shall We

11. Colosseum