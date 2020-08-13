Ireland Music Week 2020 line-up announced

The line-up for online performance at Ireland Music Week 2020 has been announced today including Denise Chaila, Vernon Jane, Jackie Beverly, Tebi Rex & more.

Running from October 6th to 9th the Ireland Music Week 2020 showcase and music conference will boast performances from 50 Irish acts chosen International and some Irish music industry professionals.

As with so many other events, in these COVID19 times, IMW has adapted the event to suit current restrictions. With a stellar production company on board to film the artists, there will be gigs taking place in various virtual rooms with plenty of opportunity for fan interaction. Each act will perform three songs and will get to keep the recording for themselves afterwards.

This year’s Ireland Music Week line-up is:

A.Smyth

Anna Mieke

Aoife Nessa Frances

archmotors

Basciville

Beauty Sleep

Beyond The Wash

Bleeding Heart Pigeons

Celaviedmai

Christian Cohle

CMAT

DANI

Dark Tropics

Denise Chaila

DYVR

Enola Gay

Fears

Fia Moon

Fynch

Gemma Bradley

God Knows

Hazey Haze

I Have A Tribe

INSIDEAWAVE

Jackie Beverly

Jaxson

Kynsy

Local Boy

Luz

modernlove.

MuRli

Naoise Roo

Nealo

Nnic

Patricia Lalor

PowPig

R.S.A.G.

Rachael Lavelle

Reevah

Run Off Broke

Shaefri

Shiv

Skinner

Strange Boy

Tebi Rex

Toshín

Varo

Vernon Jane

Wynona Bleach

1000 Beasts

For more information on Ireland Music Week 2020 please visit irelandmusicweek.com.