Ireland Music Week 2020 line-up announced

The line-up for online performance at Ireland Music Week 2020 has been announced today including Denise Chaila, Vernon Jane, Jackie Beverly, Tebi Rex & more.
Running from October 6th to 9th the Ireland Music Week 2020 showcase and music conference will boast performances from 50 Irish acts chosen International and some Irish music industry professionals.
As with so many other events, in these COVID19 times, IMW has adapted the event to suit current restrictions. With a stellar production company on board to film the artists, there will be gigs taking place in various virtual rooms with plenty of opportunity for fan interaction. Each act will perform three songs and will get to keep the recording for themselves afterwards.
This year’s Ireland Music Week line-up is:
A.Smyth
Anna Mieke
Aoife Nessa Frances
archmotors
Basciville
Beauty Sleep
Beyond The Wash
Bleeding Heart Pigeons
Celaviedmai
Christian Cohle
CMAT
DANI
Dark Tropics
Denise Chaila
DYVR
Enola Gay
Fears
Fia Moon
Fynch
Gemma Bradley
God Knows
Hazey Haze
I Have A Tribe
INSIDEAWAVE
Jackie Beverly
Jaxson
Kynsy
Local Boy
Luz
modernlove.
MuRli
Naoise Roo
Nealo
Nnic
Patricia Lalor
PowPig
R.S.A.G.
Rachael Lavelle
Reevah
Run Off Broke
Shaefri
Shiv
Skinner
Strange Boy
Tebi Rex
Toshín
Varo
Vernon Jane
Wynona Bleach
1000 Beasts
For more information on Ireland Music Week 2020 please visit irelandmusicweek.com.