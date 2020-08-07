TLMT’s The Week Featuring New Music By Kynsy, Moon Paw Print, Odd Morris, Maria Doyle Kennedy, Joshua Burnside, Kyoto Love Hotel, Feather Beds, Aby Coulibaly, My Sweet Beloved & Loah

The Last Mixed Tape adds to its Irish Mixed-Tape on Spotify with new music by Kynsy, Moon Paw Print, Odd Morris, Maria Doyle Kennedy, Joshua Burnside, Kyoto Love Hotel, Feather Beds, Aby Coulibaly, My Sweet Beloved & Loah.
Kynsy – Cold Blue Light
Kynsy debuts with the slow-burning, far-reaching sound of ‘Cold Blue Light’. Set against an ambitous indie sound, the songwriter delivers on the promise of her Ireland Music Week performance last Autumn.
Moon Paw Print – Baby Hold It Down
Cast across a lush electronic sound, the spawling beat of ‘Baby Hold It Down’ is a centre-piece from the Moon Paw Print’s Dreams of Ü album.
Odd Morris – Your Four Walls
‘Your Four Walls’ finds Odd Morris delivering a bone-rattling, brooding sound that shakes to persistent beat and snarling mood-driven post-punk performance.
Maria Doyle Kennedy – Cyane
A dreamlike offering, Maria Doyle Kennedy’s ‘Cyane’ moves to a serene, haunting sound as Kennedy’s vocal floats lightly above the glistening production.
Joshua Burnside – War on Everything
Set to a rumble and a rattle, Joshua Burnside’s latest offfering is a rhythmic tour de force from the songwriter in the build up to his forthcoming sophomore record Into The Depths Of Hell.
Kyoto Love Hotel – Machine
The widescreen synth-wave sound of Kyoto Love Hotel’s ‘Machine’ takes shape with large-scale atmospherics textures, buzzing backdrops and ethereal vocals.
Feather Beds – Fragile
An enthralling depth of field creates the foundations of Feather Beds’ ‘Fragile’. The song is driven by dream-pop moods, multi-layered sounds and vivid soundcapes.
Aby Coulibaly – Tauras
A breath-taking performance lays at the heart of ‘Tauras’ as Aby Coulibaly delivers a hazy, intricate vocal that grabs the attention from the get-go.
My Sweet Beloved – Internal Fires
A buzzsaw backdrop and pulsing beat introduce My Sweet Beloved’s growling second single ‘Internal Fires’ as the vocal cuts through with pin-point percision.
Loah – Birthmark
Wrapped in a rich harmonic tapestry, the weaving genre melding sound of Loah’s ‘Birthmark’ makes for a compelling listen from start to finish.
