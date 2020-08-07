TLMT’s The Week Featuring New Music By Kynsy, Moon Paw Print, Odd Morris, Maria Doyle Kennedy, Joshua Burnside, Kyoto Love Hotel, Feather Beds, Aby Coulibaly, My Sweet Beloved & Loah

The Last Mixed Tape adds to its Irish Mixed-Tape on Spotify with new music by Kynsy, Moon Paw Print, Odd Morris, Maria Doyle Kennedy, Joshua Burnside, Kyoto Love Hotel, Feather Beds, Aby Coulibaly, My Sweet Beloved & Loah.

Kynsy – Cold Blue Light

Kynsy debuts with the slow-burning, far-reaching sound of ‘Cold Blue Light’. Set against an ambitous indie sound, the songwriter delivers on the promise of her Ireland Music Week performance last Autumn.

Moon Paw Print – Baby Hold It Down

Cast across a lush electronic sound, the spawling beat of ‘Baby Hold It Down’ is a centre-piece from the Moon Paw Print’s Dreams of Ü album.

Odd Morris – Your Four Walls

‘Your Four Walls’ finds Odd Morris delivering a bone-rattling, brooding sound that shakes to persistent beat and snarling mood-driven post-punk performance.

Maria Doyle Kennedy – Cyane

A dreamlike offering, Maria Doyle Kennedy’s ‘Cyane’ moves to a serene, haunting sound as Kennedy’s vocal floats lightly above the glistening production.

Joshua Burnside – War on Everything

Set to a rumble and a rattle, Joshua Burnside’s latest offfering is a rhythmic tour de force from the songwriter in the build up to his forthcoming sophomore record Into The Depths Of Hell.

Kyoto Love Hotel – Machine

The widescreen synth-wave sound of Kyoto Love Hotel’s ‘Machine’ takes shape with large-scale atmospherics textures, buzzing backdrops and ethereal vocals.

Feather Beds – Fragile

An enthralling depth of field creates the foundations of Feather Beds’ ‘Fragile’. The song is driven by dream-pop moods, multi-layered sounds and vivid soundcapes.

Aby Coulibaly – Tauras

A breath-taking performance lays at the heart of ‘Tauras’ as Aby Coulibaly delivers a hazy, intricate vocal that grabs the attention from the get-go.

My Sweet Beloved – Internal Fires

A buzzsaw backdrop and pulsing beat introduce My Sweet Beloved’s growling second single ‘Internal Fires’ as the vocal cuts through with pin-point percision.

Loah – Birthmark

Wrapped in a rich harmonic tapestry, the weaving genre melding sound of Loah’s ‘Birthmark’ makes for a compelling listen from start to finish.

Follow TLMT’s Monthly Irish Mixed-Tape – here. For more playlists, and mixed-tapes like this one, follow the Last Mixed Tape on Spotify.