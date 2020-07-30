Q&A | Dea Matrona talk to TLMT about their new single ‘Make You My Star’

Dea Matrona recently tooks the time to talk to the Last Mixed Tape about their latest single ‘Make You My Star’, influences and what they’re listening to.

What’s the last song you listened to?

Elephant – Tame Impala

What artist or album has gotten you through lockdown the most?

I rediscovered Sheryl Crow’s 1996 self-titled album and listened to it pretty much during the whole lockdown, it’s one of my all time favourite albums and I love how versatile and personal the songs on the album are.

What’s influencing your music right now?

I’ve been getting back into heavy riff orientated songs, I feel this has made it’s way into some of our recent songs too. I’ve been listening to a lot of Deep Purple and Led Zeppelin lately.

Tell us about your new single Make You My Star. How was it written and recorded?

Myself and Mollie wrote Make You My Star back in November, we were feeling very inspired after a month of going to a lot of live shows. We wrote it together after a jam session late one night in the garage and then recorded and produced the track ourselves.



What do you hope people take away from listening to the track?

For us it was all about capturing our live sound and we thought a lot about how it would sound live at a gig whilst recording the song. Now that we can’t gig for a while we hope this song brings about the nostalgia of going to a gig!

Make You My Star by Dea Matrona is out now.