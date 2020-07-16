Premiere| Saige returns with the shimmering sound of ‘Late Nights’

Check out the Last Mixed Tape’s exclusive premiere of ‘Late Nights’, the brand new single from Saige.

Set against a shimmering alt-pop backdrop ‘Late Nights’, is a song steeped in a textural depth that runs right beneath an emotionally driven vocal that dominates the foreground with a captivating mood as the lyrics explore “that initial thrill of a rebound to quash self-doubt after a breakup. You might regret it in the morning but that’s tomorrow’s problem, the ‘love comes down’.

With the big anthemic sound of ‘Late Nights’, Saige’s glistening indie-pop sound finds a wider-scope to work within resulting in a production that matches the songwriting and central performance and in turn creates a cathartic listen from start to finish.

‘Late Nights’ by Saige is out this Friday, July 17th via Spotify.