Premiere | Rachel Mae Hannon debuts with the lush harmonies of ‘Be In Love’

Stephen White
By Stephen White
Check out the Last Mixed Tape’s exclusive first listen to ‘Be In Love’, the debut single from Rachel Mae Hannon.

The intricate rhythm, lush harmonies and multi-textural sound of Rachel Mae Hannon’s ‘Be In Love’ make for a striking first offering from the artist, as the vibrant production and serene songwriting of the track blend together to create an already defined stylisation to the music.

‘Be In Love’ works as the perfect introduction to Rachel Mae Hannon as her voice, songwriting and overall sound are brought to the fore in a song that’s brimming with vivid flourishes of musicality.

‘Be In Love’ by Rachel Mae Hannon is out Friday, July 17th. Photo credit: Laura Hannon.

