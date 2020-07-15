“There’s no energy like a crowd of people smiling, crying, singing, dancing or just feeling together” Aimée talks to TLMT about Songs From An Empty Room

Aimée recently spoke to the Last Mixed Tape about the upcoming Songs From An Empty Room event on July 25th, the importance of live music and what’s influencing her music right now.

What’s the last song you listened to?

Sorry Would Go A Long Way – Tori Kelly

She always seems to manage to write songs that make me go “OMG this was made for me!” … that’s something that has majorly inspired my writing too. I want the listeners to relate personally to the words I’m singing.

What artist or album that has gotten you through the lockdown the most?

I Use To Know Her – H.E.R

I literally have not stopped listening to this album. My favorite song off this album is probably “Hard Place”. Her voice is just so soulful and always helps me to wind down and relax.

What is influencing your music right now?

I’m listening to a lot of acoustic / stripped back music lately. I think its because it just keeps me calm and less anxious. With life being so weird and different at the moment listening to music and staying relaxed is really helping me get through this time peacefully.

You’ll be performing as part of the Songs From An Empty Room event next week. Tell us about what live music means to you as an artist and the industry as a whole?

Honestly only through lockdown and quarantine I have realized how it’s literally my medicine. I hold a lot of energy and emotions inside of me and when I get on stage that’s really my way of releasing that bogged up energy. But it’s been great for me to come to this realization because it will make me really appreciate it way more. I think it’s also going to make people appreciate going to gigs more too. There’s no energy like a crowd of people smiling, crying, singing, dancing or just feeling together.

What do you hope people take away from watching Songs From An Empty Room?

I hope it makes people feel happy and excited to go back to gigs and shows. That’s really what it’s all about. The performance industry has suffered hugely with this pandemic so it’s really just to make the viewers excited about getting back out to shows!

Check out the video for ‘What My Mamma Gave Me’ by Aimée below, and check out all her music on Spotify.

Songs From An Empty Room will be filmed in venues across Ireland (The Olympia Theatre, Dublin / Cyprus Avenue, Cork / Dolans, Limerick / INEC, Killarney / Róisín Dubh, Galway) and broadcast on RTÉ2, RTÉ 2FM or RTÉ Player on Saturday July 25th from 8.30pm.

Featuring performances from the Aimée, James Vincent McMorrow, Denise Chaila, Eve Belle & more the event will support Minding Creative Minds and the Association of Irish Stage Technicians (AIST) Hardship Fund and will shine a light on the incredible work of people working in the Live Music Industry and how the industry has been impacted by the current COVID-19 lockdown.