Irish Artists across the country to perform as part of Songs From An Empty Room this July

Denise Chaila, James Vincent McMorrow, Sorcha Richardson, Lyra & more will all perform as part of the Songs From An Empty Room in support of Minding Creative Minds and the Association of Irish Stage Technicians (AIST) Hardship Fund.

Preseted by Epic and RTÉ, and hosted by Jenny Greene and Eoghan McDermott, Songs From An Empty Room will feature a host of Irish artist performing venues across Ireland (The Olympia Theatre, Dublin / Cyprus Avenue, Cork / Dolans, Limerick / INEC, Killarney / Róisín Dubh, Galway) and will be broadcast on RTÉ2, RTÉ 2FM or RTÉ Player on Saturday July 25th from 8.30pm. See full list of artist below.

Aimée : Denise Chaila : Eve Belle : Fia Moon : Gavin James : Jafaris : James Vincent McMorrow : Lisa McHugh : Lyra : Mother DJs : Noel Hogan (The Cranberries) with Danny O’Reilly (The Coronas) : Picture This : Sorcha Richardson : Soulé : The Academic : The Blizzards : The Coronas: The Stunning

The event will suppor Minding Creative Minds and the Association of Irish Stage Technicians (AIST) Hardship Fund and will shine a light on the incredible work of people working in the Live Music Industry and how the industry has been impacted by the current COVID-19 lockdown.

Audiences at home will be directed to the website Songs From An Empty Room and will be able to show support by donating via text or through the initiative’s GoFundMe Page. Branded crew merchandise will also be available to purchase through the website with all proceeds from these sales going to the initiative.

Minding Creative Minds is a 24/7, free wellbeing and support programme for event industry professionals and contractors including production, lighting and sound engineers, site crew, event control, musicians, songwriters and artist managers. MCM provides free counselling services, in addition to free financial, legal and career advice for events industry personnel.

AIST.ie Hardship Fund is available to members and non-members who work in any crew related role in the Irish live events industry. The fund is managed and distributed by AIST.