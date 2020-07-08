The Bonk return with the mesmeric ‘Fool Me Twice’

The Bonk has returned with the brand new single and video for ‘Fool Me Twice’, taken from the Songs For The Mean Time Vol. 1 E.P.

Set to a sonic spectrum filling production, the multi-layered and mesmeric sound of the Bonk’s ‘Fool Me Twice’ has a kaleidoscopic feel to it, as the song take the listener through a musically twisting prism of sound that is mirrored in the single’s psychedelic music video.

Taken from the brand new three-track E.P. Songs For The Mean Time Vol. 1 (out now via Bandcamp), ‘Fool Me Twice’ is hypnotic offering that works as entrancing glimpse into the widescreen sonudscapes found on its parent record.

The Bonk will perform on the first episode of Live From Guerrilla Studios this Thursday, July 9th at 10pm via the Guerrilla Studios YouTube channel.