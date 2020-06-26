“I was trying to bottle that feeling of being somewhere between hyper sincerity and exaggerated hyperbole” Thumper talk to TLMT about their new single ‘Topher Grace’

Thumper talk to TLMT about 'Topher Grace'

Thumper’s Oisin Furlong took the time to talk to the Last Mixed Tape about the group’s new single ‘Topher Grace’, what he’s listening to and influences.

What’s the last song you listened to on Spotify?

“The Toy” by Big Thief

What’s the last record you bought?

We Got it From Here… Thank You 4 You’re Service by A Tribe Called Quest

What is influencing your music right now?

We’re living in unprecedented times at the moment. The global pandemic has turned our personal and professional worlds upside down, and the huge waves being made by the Black Lives Matters movement is shifting all of our perspectives for the better.

Amidst all this it does feel bizarre to dip into the normal cultural places you go for entertainment or inspiration. So while there’s plenty of great art that fuelling our own at the moment, probably the biggest factor influencing us are the extreme times we’re living through, and trying to stay informed throughout them.

Tell us about your new single Topher Grace. How was it written and recorded?

Topher Grace was written over the course of a couple of months, on scraps of paper and iPhone notes. I was trying to bottle that feeling of being somewhere between hyper sincerity and exaggerated hyperbole, and chasing that place by hitting the town every night. I suppose “session culture“ is what you’d call it, but in this song the narrator has convinced himself its a means to an end, that at the end of this road is some ultimate truth.

Musically I wanted to see how many elements we could strip away and still retain a sound that was recognisably ours. So we shifted the focus from melody and structure to something more based on performance and dynamic – borrowing liberally from bands like the bad seeds and the fall.

With live music on hold during the pandemic what have the band been up to?

We’ve plenty to keep us preoccupied in the studio. Plenty of songs being written and lots of music being finished that we had been sitting on while on tour. There’s also the small case of our debut LP…

Topher Grace by Thumper is out now. Photo credit: Ruth Medjber. Watch Thumper’s Live Stream this Saturday – here.