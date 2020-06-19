TLMT’s The Week Featuring New Music From Was Man, Powpig, Somebody’s Child, Banríon, NewDad, JyellowL, Luz, Melina Malone, IN-IS feat. Ailbhe Reddy, Tebi Rex & Irish Women In Harmony

The Last Mixed Tape picks out its favorite tracks from the past week in Irish music.

The Last Mixed Tape adds to its Irish Mixed-Tape on Spotify with new music by Was Man, Powpig, Somebody’s Child, Banríon, NewDad, JyellowL, Luz, Melina Malone, IN-IS feat. Ailbhe Reddy, Tebi Rex & Irish Women In Harmony.

Was Man – Season 3, Episode 11

The debut offering from Was Man, ‘Season 3, Episode 11’ is a delicately set track that plays across a handcrafted indie-folk sound filled with intricate but subtle textures, moving acoustic guitar, and evocatively delivered lyrics.

Powpig – Intellectual

Powpig return with the twisting serenity of ‘Intellectual’. A song that flows with a persistent and patient atmosphere, this latest single opens the band’s sound further deftly woven harmonies, a deeply layered production and precise lyrics. All money made from this single on bandcamp will be split between our local ICU (University Hospital Limerick) and MASI, a charity devoted to the Movement of Asylum Seekers in Ireland.

Somebody’s Child – Hold Me Like You Wanna

Swing for the fences indie-pop from Somebody’s Child, ‘Hold Me Like You Wanna’ is a highly-stylised track brimming to the top with instant hooks, big choruses and a large-scale production.

Banríon – Yesterday’s Paper

A sound made for the Last Mixed Tape, the bristling dream-pop of Banríon’s ‘Yesterday’s Paper’ hits the spot with a dynamically charged sound with jangling guitars, a full-bodied beat and captivating vocal performance.

NewDad – Cry

Atmosphere soaked dream-pop NewDad’s ‘Cry’ is a sonically dense offering with a feeling weight and contrast to the big textural guitars, background atmospherics and a serene but haunting vocal that forms the centre of the music.

JyellowL – JeweLs

A song all about the motion, speed and snap of words, JyellowL’s new single ‘JeweLs’, the first take from his upcoming debut album 2020 D|vision, makes use of every second to delivery a lasting sound and performance.

Luz – We’ll Be Fine

Luz continues to showcase just why the songwriter has become one of Irish music scene’s rising artists with the delicate ‘We’ll Be Fine’. Centred around Luz’s emotionally driven performance, this slow-building ballad makes for a captivating listen from start to finish.

Melina Malone – Ti Ein Afto

An instantly enchanting listen, Melina Malone’s ‘Ti Ein Afto’ is a rhymically rich track brought to fore with a lush production and beguiling vocal performance from Malone.

IN-IS feat. Ailbhe Reddy – Daydream

With a music as deep and rich as it is widescreen, the multi-layered slow-burn of IN-IS’s ‘Daydream’ creates the perfect soundscape for Ailbhe Reddy whose voice adds to the haunting over-arching mood of the song.

Tebi Rex – I Got My Hole

Tebi Rex make their return with the vivid new single ‘I Got My Hole’, which finds the duo weaving their expressionistic lyrical interplay around a sound that has a sense of depth and vibrance to it.

Irish Women In Harmony – Dreams

A host of Irish female artists have come together to raise funds for Safe Ireland with this beautifully crafted version of the Cranberries classic ‘Dreams’. Donate to Safe Ireland here – https://www.safeireland.ie/get-involved/how-to-fundraise-and-donate/#donatenow. To donate €4 now text SAFE to 50300. 100% of your donation goes to SAFE Ireland across most network operators. Some operators apply VAT which means that a minimum of €3.25 will go to SAFE Ireland. Service Provider: LIKECHARITY. Helpline: 0766805278.

Follow TLMT’s Monthly Irish Mixed-Tape – here. For more playlists, and mixed-tapes like this one, follow the Last Mixed Tape on Spotify.